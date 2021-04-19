Lady Gaga Angry At Bradley Cooper After He Didn’t Cast Her In Latest Film?

Is Lady Gaga upset that Bradley Cooper didn’t cast her alongside him in his next film? That’s what one tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop takes a look at the rumor.

Bradley Cooper And Lady Gaga Have A ‘Falling Out’?

According to a recent edition of OK! magazine, Lady Gaga is furious that her A Star is Born co-star, Bradley Cooper, didn’t choose her to work with him on his next film. Cooper’s next movie, Maestro, is a biopic about conductor Leonard Bernstein, but it will not star musician Lady Gaga. According to the tabloid, Cooper reportedly chose Carey Mulligan to be his co-star instead of his old pal, Lady Gaga.

A source close to Gaga told the tabloid, “Gaga feels that a lot of the success of A Star is Born was due to her star power and fanbase, and that Bradley should recognize that.” While the tabloid admits that Gaga is in Italy, busy filming her next film, House of Gucci, it maintains that she is hurt not to be considered. According to the insider, Gaga “fully expects Bradley to keep his promise to write another project for the two of them.”

That being said, the magazine speculates that Cooper might be moving on from Gaga. The source explains, “Bradley’s not telling Gaga no, but she could be waiting for an onscreen reunion that’s never going to happen.” Despite the claim not coming up anywhere in the body of the article, the tabloid does offer the following explanation in a photo caption: “Bradley considers [Gaga] a friend, but he also knows working with her can be intense.”

There’s No Tension Between The Former Co-Stars

So, is Cooper really wary of casting “drama queen” Gaga in his future projects? It’s highly unlikely that’s the case. While Cooper and Gaga undoubtedly appeared close upon the release of A Star is Born, there’s no reason to assume their careers are exclusive to one another’s. On the contrary, the fact that the two are currently working on separate projects serves as evidence of that. It’s odd to believe that Gaga would be upset that Cooper isn’t working with her when she’s currently working on a big project of her own.

While their film together gained massive success, largely due to the actors’ respective talents and combined chemistry, their success is not intertwined. Both of the stars have been big names for a long time, and likely have moved on from the movie they made together. There’s no evidence that Cooper has made Gaga any “promise” as the tabloid suggests, or that he’s hesitant to work with her again. The stars very well could grace the screen side-by-side again if the pair desires to and it works for their schedules. But that time is clearly not now, and there’s no reason to assume there’s any tension between them because of it.

The Tabloid On Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper

Besides, it’s hard to trust OK! on Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. This is the first time in a while that the tabloid has reported on the stars without insinuating romance between them. This time last year, the tabloid was falsely reporting that they had moved in together. Then, it changed its story, claiming to know why Gaga and Cooper never took their relationship public. Finally, the magazine even claimed their fictional relationship had ended because of media attention. Clearly, the tabloid has no idea what’s going on with the co-stars.

