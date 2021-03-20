Lady Gaga And Michael Polansky Engaged And Having A Baby?

Have Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky decided to tie the knot? That’s what Gossip Cop has been hearing. There have been multiple reports claiming that the couple is not only engaged, but has a baby on the way as well. Gossip Cop is ready to set the record straight.

A Baby Is On The Way

Early 2020, shortly after Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky confirmed their relationship, reports started coming in that the popstar was pregnant. Gossip Cop was quick to look into the report, and a source close to Gaga informed us that claim was completely false.

Additionally, Gossip Cop checked in on the rumor again last month, a year after the original report. We found that it’s even clearer now that Gaga was never pregnant, and the original article was totally made up. Despite the obviously false reports, it was only the beginning of the speculation about Gaga and Polansky’s relationship.

Lady Gaga’s Ultimatum

Last month Gossip Cop covered a report from Star claiming that Lady Gaga issued her boyfriend an ultimatum. The story explained how Gaga had hopes to receive a proposal before the end of 2020 and was sorely disappointed. The publication insisted that the couple was at a crossroads and that marriage would be the likely outcome.

Gossip Cop was suspicious of the story from the start. All evidence for the claim could be traced back to some unnamed source. The lack of any other supporting evidence made it clear that the story was likely fabricated, but the tabloids didn’t stop there.

Secret New Year’s Engagement

As 2021 approached, New Idea reported that Gaga would be entering the new year as a married woman. The article was vague in its description of Gaga’s wedding plans. Despite a lack of evidence, it insisted that the small ceremony would take place on New Year’s Eve.

Gossip Cop reported in January that the story was completely fabricated. When 2021 came and there was no news of a wedding, or even an engagement, it was clear that the claim was unfounded. Still, rumors about the star’s love life haven’t slowed down.

Lady Gaga’s Bad Romance with Brad Pitt

One of the latest tall tales from the tabloids is that Gaga is pursuing a romance with her Bullet Train co-star Brad Pitt. According to a New Idea report, the pair had begun an intense flirtation much to Jennifer Aniston’s dismay.

Gossip Cop was quick to point out that there is nothing factual about this story. Not only is there no evidence to suggest there’s anything romantic between Gaga and Pitt, but Aniston hasn’t even been involved with Pitt for decades.

What we do know is that Lady Gaga and Michael Polanski are still happily dating, and are neither engaged nor expecting a baby. These rumors only show how far the tabloids will go to brew up relationship drama for Gaga.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Headed For $270 Million Divorce, ‘Living Separate Lives’

Last Chance To Get 40% Off FabFitFun Spring Box – Check Out Our Top Picks!

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reveal Baby’s Name?

Dolly Parton Made ‘Vaccine Shirts’ The Top Item You Need In Your Wardrobe Right Now

Could Tucker Carlson Be Canceled With Kayleigh McEnany’s Arrival At Fox?