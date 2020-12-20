Who Was L. Ron Hubbard? All About The Scientology Founder And The Celebrities He Influenced

These revelations, along with some of the terms and ideas he created in his science fiction novels, would become the basis for the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, which Hubbard published in 1950.

Though poorly received by scientific and medical professionals, the book was a commercial success. It sold more than 55,000 copies and was translated into French, German, and Japanese. Hubbard went on speaking tours across the country to promote the book’s principles, which became some of the basic tenants of the Scientology religion.