Kyra Robinson: What We Know About Mike Epps’ Wife

Mike Epps is a successful standup comedian known for his memorable roles in movies such as Next Friday, Dolemite Is My Name, and The Hangover. He also stars in the new Netflix family comedy The Upshaws alongside Wanda Sykes and Kim Fields. As for his own family, the 50-year-old performer is a father of five and currently married to high-profile TV producer Kyra Robinson. Here’s everything you need to know about Mike Epps’s wife.

Who Is Kyra Robinson Epps?

Like her famous husband, Kyra Robinson Epps is in the entertainment industry. However, she works behind the scenes. The 36-year-old currently serves as a producer for the long-running reality show Iyanla Fix My Life, which is currently airing its final season on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network.

“I help guide and lead the narrative on the show,” she explained in a 2018 interview with RollingOut.com. “It’s important for me as a producer to be responsible for the content that I put out regarding who I’m working for. I talk to a lot of guests, and people who come on the show, and it’s heavy-lifting. [There are] a lot of sleepless nights and long hours, but it’s rewarding because you inform the viewer, and help the guest gain clarity in their life.”

Robinson also says she takes her role as a producer very seriously, especially as a woman of color. “We as Black women are a huge driving force in this country and economy,” she said. “For me, as a behind-the-scenes producer, it’s amazing to have the ability to be a vessel of information through entertainment. As a Black woman in a position of power, it’s our leadership and voice that shapes the culture, which is a big responsibility.”

Mike Epps’ wife has also worked on shows like Paternity Court and Just Keke, and served as executive producer alongside her husband on the BET Social Awards. She’s even won an NAACP Image Award for her work, which she mentions in her Instagram bio.

Mike Epps And Kyra Robinson Got Married In 2019

Epps and Robinson tied the knot in 2019. According to Essence magazine, the couple wed in a lavish ceremony at a picturesque resort in Newport Beach, California. The wedding’s theme was New York Summer romance and celebrity guests included Snoop Dogg, T.I., Tiny, and Doug E. Fresh.

The Uncle Drew actor said he had an amazing time at his own wedding and had a hard time holding back his tears. “It was hard (to not cry),” he admitted during a 2019 appearance on The View. “You know, you meet somebody so beautiful as Kyra and joy make me cry (sic) so I was just (balling). We had such a great time. I wanna marry her again, right now!”

They Welcomed Their First Child In 2020

Less than a year after their nuptials, Robinson announced that she and Epps were expecting a baby. She gave birth to their daughter, Indiana Rose, on March 12, 2020. Epps took to his Instagram to introduce his new daughter to the world.

“Allow us to introduce to you our newest addition to the family,” he wrote. “INDIANA ROSE EPPS she rollin her eyes all ready. We are so greatful God thank you for a healthy baby!”

The new mom also shared the news on her Instagram with a sweet picture of Indiana sleeping on her shoulder, along with the caption: “My Indiana Rose Epps! 9 pounds 12 ounces on 3/12. Mommy loves you beyond what I can even understand. #tired”

Mike Epps Was Previously Married To Mechelle McCain

(DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Before Robinson, Epps was married to Mechelle McCain from 2006 until 2017. The actress, who’s appeared in TV shows such as MisAdventures of a Hollywood Housewife, 35 and Ticking, The Bold and the Beautiful, and The Game, said she was completely blindsided by their breakup.

“It was shocking to me,” she told TMZ.com in February of 2016. “I didn’t know we were separated since the summertime. We were doing everything a married couple does up until January.”

McCain said that she suspected the sudden decision was because of another woman. “When I saw him walking down the streets of New York with a mysterious girl, I think that was….that did it.”

She added: “It’s hard because every situation is different. You think you’re in a relationship, and you’re being loyal to that person, and you think loyalty will always win, but, you know. People are people. Sometimes fame gets to their head.”

McCain and Epps have two daughters together — Moriah, born in 2005, and Madison, born in 2007. Epps has two other daughters — Makayla and Bria — from a previous relationship. Add Indiana Rose to the mix, and that means that Epps is the father of five girls! Luckily, back in 2016, the actor said he was happy to have an all-female family. “When you have girls, you see your mother, you see your grandmother, and you see your auntie,” he told People. “All my daughters look like my great ones, my loved ones, my older one, my influences.”