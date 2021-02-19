Kylie Minogue Planning ‘Double Wedding’ With Younger Sister?

Is Kylie Minogue secretly planning a double wedding with her sister Dannii? A tabloid reports this week that not only is the legendary Australian singer putting together her own wedding in her hometown of Melbourne, but that her younger sister’s going to follow her down the aisle. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Kylie Minogue Wants Double Wedding Featuring Sister Dannii?

“Dannii & Kylie Planning Double Wedding!” screams the headline out of this week’s New Idea. According to the tabloid, “Australia’s favorite daughter” Kylie Minogue has come home to Melbourne with the express purpose of “finally becoming a bride.”

“Whispers” have swirled for months that Kylie is engaged to her boyfriend Paul Solomons. Those rumors only gained steam after British actress Billie Piper referred to Solomon as Kylie’s fiancé and Solomon’s stepmother seemingly confirmed the engagement. A source tells the outlet that after a “good few months” of being engaged, Kylie has put her “plans for a secret Melbourne wedding” in motion.

That’s not the only secret Kylie is supposedly keeping. Her “lips are sealed on how he proposed,” the source continues, but adds that “Paul’s a romantic, so no doubt it would have been a show-stopping moment.” In order to keep all the details as private as possible, Kylie has allegedly not been wearing the ring, though the source insists, “I’ve heard it’s yellow gold with a stunning, huge rock.”

If the suspicious insider is to be believed, Kylie has said “for years” that she wanted to marry in “her beloved hometown of Melbourne” and with her parents “getting on a bit,” the “All The Lovers” singer didn’t want to make them travel all the way to Britain for the event. It’s all worth it, the source sighs. “She’s finally found The One in Paul. She couldn’t be happier.”

In the meantime, Kylie’s younger sister Dannii apparently has matrimonial dreams herself. In the most convoluted phrasing ever, the source explains, “Dannii has been hinting that Adrian might be about to propose.” In another strangely worded statement, the insider continues, “Dannii and Kylie would be stoked about getting engaged together.”

Gossip Cop’s Not Convinced

For an article that promises news of a “double wedding,” there’s absolutely no mention of a double event. The source merely says that the two “would be stoked” about being engaged at the same time. It should definitely be noted that Kylie Minogue is aware of the rumors surrounding her supposed engagement and has publicly denied them, writing on Twitter that while she and Solomon are in love, they’re not engaged. The tabloid mentions this fact, but still plows ahead with the almost certainly made-up source’s version of events.

#Lovers … we ALL love LOVE but rumours are getting out of hand! Paul is 💖 We are 🥰 but not 💍. You are all 👏🏻 and we ❤️ you. — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) February 6, 2021

Gossip Cop has encountered this tabloid spewing false rumors about engagements and “secret” weddings multiple times in the past. New Idea’s previous bouts of dishonesty have made us wary of anything the magazine publishes. For instance, there was the time the outlet reported that Lady Gaga was planning a New Year’s Eve wedding to her boyfriend of less than a year.



No such wedding took place, much to the tabloid’s chagrin. Then there was the report Gossip Cop debunked that claimed Gwyneth Paltrow was planning her ex-husband, Chris Martin’s, wedding to his new girlfriend Dakota Johnson. The latter two weren’t even engaged at the time, which made the tall tale a cinch to bust.

