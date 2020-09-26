Kylie Jenner's Sex Tape Leaked? We Don't Think So

As for these current rumors of an alleged sex tape, those are likely false as well. Isn’t it suspicious that there’s only rumors of a tape, but absolutely zero details about who’s in it? The outlet avoids claiming outright that the rumored tape even belongs to Jenner since it’s clear that it doesn’t exist in the first place. Jenner's rep also denied the rumors, which is we're confident this story is false. We'd also like to point out how gross it is that it's supposedly a "stupid mistake" on Jenner's part if her privacy is violated according to Star. The person who leaked the alleged, likely imaginary tape? Well, that person the tabloid has nothing to say about.