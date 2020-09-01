Kylie Jenner's Most Controversial Instagram Posts

Kylie Jenner’s Instagram is a large reason behind the reality star’s fame, but it’s also landed Jenner in hot water again and again. From accusations of cultural appropriation to outright mom-shaming, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has faced tons of controversy over what she posts on her social media page. These are Jenner’s most scandalous Instagram posts that earned her the most ire.
Jenner recently came under fire after being accused of editing a caption on one of her photos that supposedly originally read “brown skin girl.” In reality, the caption actually read, and had always been, “brown-eyed girl,” but some believed that the post had been edited to change the phrasing after getting backlash. “Brown skin girl” is usually a term reserved for women of color and Jenner’s alleged use of the term was used as ammunition against the makeup mogul, who had been accused of cultural appropriation in the past.
A photoshoot Jenner was involved in also received some backlash from the public, despite the fact that Jenner didn’t post the photo to her own Instagram. The picture depicted Jenner wearing a “cholo” inspired outfit with her hair in a sort of protective style typically worn by Black women. The inspiration for the look was credited to Gwen Stefani, another white entertainer, despite the Latina history of the LA “cholo” style.
Another look of Jenner’s went viral for all the wrong reasons after the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted photos of herself wearing a lime green, leopard print bodysuit. Some believed the youngest sister of the Kardashian/Jenner family looked a lot like Beyonce and this incident was chalked up as another way Jenner tried to make herself look Black, or at least biracial.
In 2015, Jenner participated in a photoshoot where blacklight and neon lights were combined to create an otherworldly skin tone. Some took this photo to be an example of blackface, where a white person artificially darkens their skin in order to appear Black. Jenner insisted this wasn’t the case and that it was actually an artistic process that people were reading too far into.
Kylie Jenner also faced a backlash from a pair of selfies posted in 2015 and 2016 that featured the KUWTK star wearing her hair in cornrows. These types of braids are most commonly worn by Black women, which was pointed out over and over again in the comments on both posts. Once again, Jenner was accused of appropriating Black culture.
Whenever Jenner posts photos of her daughter, Stormi, the internet often erupts with armchair experts chiming in on everything Jenner is doing wrong as a mother. After Jenner posted a series of photos featuring a then 2-year-old Stormi wearing a pair of hoop earrings with the caption, “go best friend,” some people immediately began mom-shaming her for two reasons. First, many believed that Stormi was too young to be wearing hoop earrings, since kids at that age might pull at the hoops or catch them on something, which makes them a bit dangerous. There were also comments saying that hoops would stretch out the toddler’s earlobes, causing future problems. In addition, there were comments shaming Jenner for referring to her daughter as her best friend, and the caption was used to insinuate that Jenner, as a young mom, was too focused on being her kid’s friend rather than her parent.
Kylie Jenner also faced a bit of backlash after posting a picture of Stormi wearing a miniature version of her mother’s 2019 Met Gala gown. The toddler was also wearing a long, purple wig to complete the look, just like her mom. This was taken as a form of narcissism, basically an effort from Jenner to make her daughter look just like her.
Even when Stormi’s not around, online trolls continually target the reality star to accuse her of being a bad or inattentive mother. For instance, Jenner went out one night with her older sisters and mom. The group of famous ladies then posed for a picture where almost all of them, including Jenner, were holding up their middle fingers for the camera. This was another mom-shaming moment for Jenner since she was a new mom going out for the night and making an obscene gesture.
Back when Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were still pals, the two gals jetted off with baby Stormi for a tropical vacation. One photo from the vacay, which featured all three wearing bright green swimsuits, caught the attention of trolls. Eagle-eyed people noticed that all three had almost the exact same skin color, despite the fact that Woods is Black and Stormi is biracial.
Naturally all of these scandals and controversies were overblown, with many people speaking up in support of Kylie Jenner. Honestly, considering the other rumors about Jenner and her family, these scandals are fairly tame. And at least these “scandals” have a foot in reality, unlike the sort of stories featured in the tabloids.