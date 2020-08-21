Kylie Jenner’s ‘Brown-Eyed Girl’ Controversy Isn’t The First Time Fans Accused Her Of Cultural Appropriation

What Is Cultural Appropriation Anyway?

Cultural appropriation is the adoption of one aspect of a culture by a member of a different culture. When a member of the dominant culture adopts an aspect of a disadvantaged or minority culture, this can cause controversy. An example would be the controversial dreadlocked wigs worn by Marc Jacobs models in 2016. Critics called the designer out for using a hairstyle often attributed to Black and African peoples as an artistic flair while the people of color who wear the hairstyle in their regular life often face discrimination. Similarly, people have often accused the Kardashian/Jenner family of cultural appropriation for wearing hairstyles, clothes, and even getting cosmetic surgery to mimic the hairstyles, clothing, and facial and body features most associated with black women. The fact that many women in the family have dated black men, and some have biracial children, is also used as evidence that the Kardashians, and specifically Kylie Jenner, are using their proximity to blackness as a way to make themselves look edgy and relevant.