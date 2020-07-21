Kylie Jenner’s Finances Have Come Into Question Before

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Selling Tickets To See Their Child

In the midst of an extremely lucrative world tour for his album Astroworld, Travis Scott apparently needed to bolster sales by selling tickets to see his daughter Stormi. Star peddled this unbelievable story when, in actuality, Scott has been fiercely protective of his ex-girlfriend and daughter. He hardly needs to exploit his daughter for a little bit of extra cash. This couple has hundreds of millions of dollars to their name, so why would they need to seel backstage passes so people could look at their baby? Gossip Cop crushed this bogus story.