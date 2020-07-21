Kylie Jenner’s Finances Have Come Into Question Before

How much money does Kylie Jenner have? Only she would know for sure, but this hasn't stopped loads of speculation over the years. With lies and claims aplenty, Gossip Cop looks to find some truth.
It’s not a question of if Kylie Jenner is crazy rich. She is a wildly successful makeup magnate and reality TV star all at the young age of 22. The question is whether she’s a multimillionaire or a billionaire. Forbes and Jenner have been in a rivalry of sorts over that distinction.
It started with a 2018 cover story in Forbes where they said Jenner was the youngest self-made billionaire ever. Gossip Cop did not find any fault in that claim, but then Forbes recanted. It claimed Jenner's representatives sent false tax documents to inflate her worth and get over the billion-dollar hump. Inflating the value of her company lives somewhere between criminal and needless, but this scandal lands most likely lands in the needless territory. Jenner probably did nothing criminal; she just lied to reporters.
Lying to Forbes won’t land her in jail, but it does land her net worth in doubt. As of July 20, Forbes pegs her net worth at $900 million. These financial stories mean that the question of just how much money Kylie Jenner has and how much she spends is constantly the subject of scrutiny.
In the midst of an extremely lucrative world tour for his album Astroworld, Travis Scott apparently needed to bolster sales by selling tickets to see his daughter Stormi. Star peddled this unbelievable story when, in actuality, Scott has been fiercely protective of his ex-girlfriend and daughter. He hardly needs to exploit his daughter for a little bit of extra cash. This couple has hundreds of millions of dollars to their name, so why would they need to seel backstage passes so people could look at their baby? Gossip Cop crushed this bogus story.
In 2018, In Touch alleged that Scott and Jenner were planning an exorbitant $30 million destination wedding that would humble the weddings of Jenner’s sisters. Since Kim Kardashian’s wedding week cost “only” $12 million, Gossip Cop debunked this story. It’s worth noting too that Scott and Jenner broke-up the following year, so this ludicrously expensive wedding is truly the thing of myths.
Philanthropy is seldom done in secret, as evidenced by Jenner’s numerous donations to many charities. Despite this information being publicly available, sister publications Star and RadarOnline both made-up stories that Jenner straight up refuses to donate to charity. With so many charitable actions available in the public record, Gossip Cop easily debunked this story. Since these donations are public record, so it’s clear these tabloids simply refused to let truth get in the way of the story.