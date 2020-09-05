Kylie Jenner Worried Travis Scott Would Leak Nude Photos, Videos?

Did Kylie Jenner fear that her ex Travis Scott would leak, either accidentally or on purpose, nude photos or videos of herself? A tabloid reported that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had reason to fear for that event last fall. Gossip Cop looked into the matter and found that the story simply didn’t add up.
In an article titled, “Kylie’s Nude Nightmare,” Star claimed the 23-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder had “some serious regrets about racy pics and videos” she’d taken and shared with Travis Scott. The outlet, and it’s unknown, unverified source, argued that after the two ended their relationship late last year, Jenner was worried that those steamy photos might leak to the public. “They did a lot of edgy stuff together,” the dubious “insider” explained, but now that the two were no longer together, Jenner was supposedly “panicking.”
“She trusts Travis, but has no idea who has access to his phone,” the insider continued. The rapper, with whom Jenner shares a daughter, also apparently “fancied himself quite the photographer,” according to the source, and could possibly show off the lewd photos because he viewed them as artistic rather than sexual. “He thinks they’re art, but they’re really just smutty pics of Kylie naked,” the tipster said dismissively.
Adding to Jenner’s stress about the alleged photos was the damage that they could do to her “reputation as a serious businesswoman.” There’s also the fact that Jenner’s young daughter, Stormi, might one day find out about them. Jenner allegedly “also hates the thought of Stormi growing up knowing her mom’s nudes are out there for everyone to see,” the insider concluded. What a nightmare, right? Not so much, Gossip Cop determined.
Jenner, and much of the rest of her famous family, are no strangers to nude photos. In fact, the leak of Kim Kardashian’s sex tape is arguably what led the family down the road of fame and fortune in the first place. There’s also the fact that Jenner has stripped down in the past for photoshoots. A few months before this article was published, Jenner and Scott appeared in the "Pleasure Issue" of Playboy in September 2019.
Though it would certainly be a painful breach of privacy to have personal photos or videos leaked to the public, the Kardashians have definitely weathered far worse fates than that. It’s also fairly insulting for the outlet to claim that Scott might show off Jenner’s photos, without her permission, since it’s likely understood between the two of them that there are certain things that she’d prefer to keep private. Despite their break up, Scott and Jenner remain good friends and are dedicated to co-parenting their daughter together. A breach of trust like this would certainly make that difficult, which is why such a breach is unlikely to happen in the first place.
Star has never quite been on the right side of the story when it comes to Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Travis Scott. The outlet claimed soon after the two’s break up that Jenner was trying to make Scott jealous as revenge. Jenner had posted several sultry shots of herself to Instagram, which the tabloid took as the reality star trying to make Scott jealous. The photos were really no different from Jenner’s usual Instagram postings, which is part of the reason why Gossip Cop determined the story was false.
A few months back, that same outlet insisted that Jenner was preparing a prenup for when Scott proposed. Though the exes are friendly, they’re definitely not preparing to get engaged. Both seem perfectly content with their relationship as it is, so Gossip Cop deemed this story false as well. Clearly this outlet cares nothing for the truth, which is why their stories are so nonsensical.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.