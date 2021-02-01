Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Planning Beachside Wedding?

Although Scott and Jenner have been spotted together quite often, including a trip to Aspen over the holidays with their toddler, the last relationship update indicated that they were more comfortable as co-parents than as romantic partners. A source close to the situation told People back in June, “Kylie and Travis get along. They enjoy hanging out with the same people. And they obviously spend a lot of time together with Stormi. Being co-parents seems to be working out better for them than being in a romantic relationship.”