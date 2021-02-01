Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Planning Beachside Wedding?

Were Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott planning to get married? A tabloid insisted that the former couple had not only gotten back together, but were happily on the lookout for the perfect wedding venue. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor.
“Here comes the billion-dollar bride!” trilled Life & Style a few months back. The outlet seemed convinced that Kylie Jenner was “set to wed” rapper Travis Scott, who’s also the father of her daughter, Stormi. The two had broken up in 2019, but the tabloid’s source insisted that after spending time working through their issues, the couple was back on and stronger than ever. “Kylie and Travis decided to get back together after spending quality time as a family and talking through their problems,” the tipster tattled.
Things were going so well for the duo, in fact, that the pair supposedly visited the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel, which is just one location they are considering for a wedding venue. “Kylie and Travis are traveling around California looking at wedding venues — Santa Barbara, Laguna Beach and Big Sur are some of the other places they’ve visited,” the insider explained.
An ocean-front view was apparently a must for Jenner, the source spilled. “She thinks it’ll be so romantic to exchange vows by the ocean and is planning to rent out an entire five-star luxury hotel for the occasion.” According to another source, “Travis wants a fresh start with Kylie” and is fully on board with her plans to “take the plunge.” Now that the two were allegedly back on, “they’re more in love than ever and can’t wait to make it official.”
Here are the facts: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not officially together, which means rumors of their impending marriage are most definitely false. The only true part of this story is that the two have maintained an admirable co-parenting relationship. They’ve also remained good friends and seem to enjoy spending time with one another, even when their daughter isn’t along for the ride.
Although Scott and Jenner have been spotted together quite often, including a trip to Aspen over the holidays with their toddler, the last relationship update indicated that they were more comfortable as co-parents than as romantic partners. A source close to the situation told People back in June, “Kylie and Travis get along. They enjoy hanging out with the same people. And they obviously spend a lot of time together with Stormi. Being co-parents seems to be working out better for them than being in a romantic relationship.”
It’s no surprise to Gossip Cop that Life & Style would run such a blatantly false story. After all, we’ve busted this outlet in the past for stretching the truth when it comes to Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Travis Scott. Shortly after the couple welcomed their first child, this tabloid claimed that Jenner was already expecting her second with Scott. Obviously the predicted baby never appeared. The outlet also accused Jenner’s sister, Kendall, of sleeping with Scott, but that rumor turned out to be false as well. When a tabloid has this much trouble reporting the straight truth, it’s easy to be suspicious.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
