Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Engaged After Signing Prenup?

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott engaged? Did the two have to sign an ironclad prenup for Scott to propose to Jenner? While a tabloid is reporting this, so Gossip Cop looked into the story. Here’s a look back at the report.
Nine months ago, Star published a story claiming Travis Scott had decided to ask Kylie Jenner to marry him, but the reality star had a proposal of her own. The tabloid asserted after the two “rekindled their romance, Jenner suspected the rap artist would pop the question soon. This led to the beauty mogul drafting “one of the strictest prenups in Hollywood history.” As part of the alleged prenup, Scott had to sign an NDA and the document ordered the rapper “surrender his rights to any community property.”
From there, the magazine claimed a “friend” of Scott’s insisted the hip-hop artist wasn’t a pushover and Scott planned on following advice from another unknown source, that "he shouldn’t sign his life away before negotiating a compromise.” Yet, the insider also maintained Scott would do whatever it took to get Jenner to marry him. The source added Travis Scott "accepted" Kylie Jenner "had to protect herself."
Three months after the article came out, Gossip Cop looked into the story and found it to be false. Now, as the year comes to a close, it’s even more evident the tabloid was way off base with its account. Though Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have a daughter, Stormi, together, the former pair broke up in September 2019 and haven’t rekindled their relationship. The two have remained committed to co-parenting their daughter, as they have been seen quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic. But a more reliable outlet, People, stated:
There’s a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they’re even openly affectionate. But they’re not back together and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship.
Also, this wouldn’t be the first time Star stretched the truth when reporting on Kylie Jenner. Months ago, the tabloid asserted Kylie stopped speaking to her sister, Kendall Jenner after the two had a fight that was shown in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Gossip Cop busted the phony report and clarified the sisters didn’t cut each other off. The same publication alleges Kylie Jenner’s sex tape had been leaked. Gossip Cop dismissed the story after finding that the tape doesn’t even exist.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
