Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Back Together, Planning New Baby?

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, both in all black, hold each other at the Met Gala
(Sky Cinema/Shutterstock.com)

Did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott plan to add another baby to their family during 2020? One tabloid predicted that the rapper and social media influencer/reality star would rekindle their relationship and have a second child by the time 2020 was over. Gossip Cop sat on the rumor for a while to determine its truth, and now the answer is clear.

Kylie Jenner's Big Plans For 2020

A headline out of Heat read “A Sibling For Stormi,” and the tabloid insisted that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s “on/off relationship” was ready for a fresh start. Sources told the outlet that the former couple were “closer than ever” after spending the holidays with their daughter, Stormi.

Travis Scott wearing all black and Kylie Jenner in pink pose on the red carpet
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

After all that time together, the two were supposedly ready to make some “big plans for 2020,” which included a new baby. A source supposedly close to the couple told the outlet, “They’re both set on making this reunion work for the long term,” adding,

Kylie’s saying their break-up was just a minor bump along the way and that Travis is the man she wants to grow old with.

The Couple Was 'Giving It Another Go'

“They’re on the same page about giving it another go,” the source continued, “and are excited to start trying for another baby straight away. Their break actually made them stronger than ever.” The article concludes that this “real love” is “excellent news indeed,” since “we’ve been waiting far too long for another Kardashian baby.” Not to be nitpicky, but this would be a Jenner baby, not a Kardashian baby. Ok, so that was a bit nitpicky.

Regardless, it’s difficult to not roll our eyes at this clueless article — talk about counting chickens before they’ve hatched. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have most certainly not rekindled their romance. Rather, the two have settled into being friends and co-parents to their daughter. Despite a year full of rumors about the two getting back together, that prediction still hasn’t come to fruition.

Kylie Jenner wearing a white dress to The Diamond Ball
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

And as far as the two having a second child together, it’s still possible, but it’s definitely not going to happen this year. Jenner has mentioned before that she’s open to the possibility of having more kids, but it still remains to be seen who the father of the reality star’s future kids will be. It seems a bit preemptive to say the father will be Scott, especially considering the fact that the two are no longer together.

Multiple tabloids have made outlandish claims about what plans Kylie Jenner has in place for her future family. Another Australian tabloid, NW, once reported that Jenner was pregnant with triplets. That was obviously not true. These tabloids clearly have no idea what’s really going on with Jenner, which is exactly why it's so difficult to trust them.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.

    • B Brianna Morton

      Brianna Morton was once duped by a tabloid. Once. Since then, she’s dedicated her life to exposing those gossip rags for the liars they are. Nothing’s better than celebrity gossip, and nothing’s worse than falling for false rumors.

