Kylie Jenner Spotted In Bikini Days Before Pregnancy News

Rebecca Cukier
5:13 pm, August 20, 2021
Kylie Jenner smiles demurely for the camera while attending a luncheon
(Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner is currently front-page news as multiple sources confirm she’s expecting her second baby. The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul, all silent as everyone from Hollywood Life to E! News claims she’s pregnant, is fresh from a bikini-clad post, one promoting as-yet-unreleased Kylie Swim line.

Posting for her 260 million Instagram followers ahead of the weekend, the Calabasas-based star went itty-bitty in a pink-and-yellow monokini as she announced yet another business venture – for fans, though, it’s likely eyes on the stomach as they try and spot a baby bump.

Kylie Jenner Stuns In Bikini Before Baby News

Scroll for the photo. The Lip Kit queen is said to have her entire family “thrilled” at news she’s expecting her second baby with 30-year-old rapper and on-off boyfriend Travis Scott. The former couple, largely sparking reunion rumors in 2021, already shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, welcomed in 2018.

Kylie, who has made no confirmation that she’s pregnant and even said there was “no plan” to have any more as she spoke to Harper’s Bazaar in 2020, posted the photo in question three days ago. The youngest Kar-Jenner, knocking the camera dead, posed in a belly-baring, cut-out swimsuit while oiled-up, with the skimpy swimwear showing her famous hourglass curves and the results of her daily workouts. Snapped at night and with a polaroid finish, Kylie was seen holding a beverage as she posed near-makeup-free.

“@kylieskim,” the caption read. Over 11 million likes have been left. Jenner had, earlier this year, sparked a frenzy as Kylie Baby became a verified account on Instagram. While the brand has not announced any products yet, Jenner has since confirmed she’s behind it. Keep scrolling for the snap.

Jenner’s Said She Wants Seven Kids

The mom of one, who kept her 2017/2018 pregnancy concealed, has opened up here and there about the possibility of a second child – much like the 2020 Harper’s Bazaar confess, though, it was a “not now” as Kylie appeared on BFF Stassie Karanikolaou’s #DoYourPart Instagram Live series, saying:

“Pregnancy is just not a joke; it’s a serious thing and it’s hard. I’m not ready for that just yet.”

Jenner did, however, say that she wants a total seven kids. Despite rumors, the Kylie Skin founder has not officially confirmed being back with “Coffee Bean” rapper Travis, who was shouted out for Father’s Day this year on Instagram.

The arrival of Stormi three years ago largely revamped Kylie’s image, taking her from spoiled teen to self-sufficient mother. Speaking to 40-year-old sister Kim Kardashian via ES in 2019, Kylie clearly put Stormi first, stating:

“I think more about the future because of her. Every time I leave and I’m stressed about leaving her, I’m like, ‘I’m doing it for you.’ Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better. So I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course.”

