Kylie Jenner Snubbing Older Sisters Because They’re A ‘Bore’?

Truth rating: 1

By Brianna Morton |

Did Kylie Jenner snub her older sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, because they “bore” her? That’s what a tabloid claimed back in this past November. Gossip Cop spent some time investigating the rumors and came to our own conclusion.

Is Kylie Jenner going her own way?

OK! reported in November that the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan was snubbing invites to vacations and nights out from her older sisters. A source told the outlet, “Kylie’s always marched to the beat of her own drum, and the truth is, her sisters bore her.” The family’s vacations have become “so predictable,” added the supposed insider, that Kylie would “rather hang with [then-22-month-old daughter] Stormi or her other friends.” Anyone who’s ever spent an extended amount of time with a child that age might disagree. There’s nothing like playing patty cake 40 times in a row or watching the same movie on repeat for days, if this suspicious tipster is to be believed.

As proof that Kylie is blowing off her sisters, the source told the outlet, “Kendall and Kourtney Kardashian reportedly asked her to tag along on their wild Miami trip; instead Kylie and her pal Yris Palmer opted to bring their daughters to Park City, Utah, where they went snowboarding, bowling, and more.” A moms’ trip with similarly-aged kids (Stormi is 2 years old and Palmer’s daughter, Ayla, is 3 years old) is a far cry from a “wild Miami trip.”

The outlet’s source covers themself by saying that Kourtney and Kendall “reportedly” asked her to come on their trip. With the sisters’ busy schedules, it’s more likely that both vacations were planned out well ahead of time. But the source isn’t buying that. Instead of busy women being busy, the insider feels that this is clearly a case of Kylie “turning into a snobby recluse” in her family’s eyes. The tipster added, “Things are bound to boil over unless she gets some humility about her.”

Here’s our verdict on the rumor

Gossip Cop did a little digging and couldn’t find anything to support the publication’s claims. Rather, it seems as if the five sisters still hang out regularly, which their daily-updated Instagram pages show. When Kylie isn’t posting cute images of her daughter walking hand in hand with Kim’s youngest daughter, she’s posing with older sister Khloé in an image captioned, “date night.”

Then there’s the Palm Springs trip the entire family went on this past weekend, where they stayed at mom Kris’ vacation home. The days were spent playing with the many kids and Saturday night, the adults headed out to Toucans Tiki Lounge to catch a drag show. Far from being bored, Kylie was often featured upfront and center during many of the activities and seemed to be having a blast with her family.

It should be noted that all five sisters have very busy schedules and have their own independent, and sometimes joint, business ventures to run. Kendall has her modeling career, Kylie is hyping her new skin care line, Kourtney has her brand Poosh to push, Khloé is collaborating with Kim’s fragrance line, and Kim has her new line of shapewear. Four of the sisters also have children, which no doubt makes it even harder to get together like they used to before. It seems to us that when their hectic schedules allow it, the sisters get together as often as possible.

This is far from the first time a tabloid has claimed the famous family isn’t getting along with Kylie. Woman’s Day once reported that Kylie was distancing herself from her family. Gossip Cop debunked those rumors, proving that Kylie was spending just as much time with her family as she always had.