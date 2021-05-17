Kylie Jenner Reportedly Looking To Start A Beach Line, Here’s Her Best Bikini Shots

Kylie Jenner is flexing her business muscle yet again and is reportedly looking into expanding her brand into beachwear. The makeup mogul already sells swimsuits and other swimwear on her website, but this latest venture could ease Jenner into selling all the accessories that make a day at the beach perfect. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is famed for her numerous, sexy swimsuits, which makes this news all the more appropriate.

New Business In The Works For Kylie Jenner?

True to her California-girl background, Kylie Jenner’s Instagram page is filled with images of her rocking a dizzying number of bikinis. That probably served as some inspiration for the Kylie Jenner Cosmetics boss to reportedly look into starting her own line of beach accessories. TMZ reports that Jenner has filed legal documents to secure trademarks for “Kylie Swim” and “Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner.”

The burgeoning business mogul has already locked down other trademarks like “Kylie Body,” “Kylie Baby,” and “Kylie Hair” to expand her brand. The proposed beach line will reportedly include sunglasses, swim goggles, beach bags, cover-ups, headwear, footwear, and even towels and outdoor blankets – and of course, swimwear. Clearly, Jenner knows a thing or two about what’s needed to make a day on the beach or by the pool extra special.

Jenner’s Best Bikini Looks

Kylie Jenner’s not at all shy about flaunting her curves in itty bitty swimwear. This metallic, silver swimsuit is a bit blinding in the sun, but Jenner manages to outshine it.

One of the latest trends in swimwear is a hi-cut bottom designed to show off every inch of your hips and thighs. Obviously Jenner is way ahead of this trend, with this sassy, flesh-toned two-piece.

Another trend for the summer is knit swimwear, which sounds a bit like an oxymoron. There’s no denying how cute this hot new style is, however. What’s wrong with having a swimsuit that’s meant more for looking good rather than swimming in?

There’s nothing better than relaxing by the pool on a hot, sunny summer day. Well, unless you get a chance to hang out with your older sister in complementing bikinis.

Jenner often combines her love of swimwear with her marketing skills. Kylie Skin will celebrate its second anniversary in a few short weeks, and Jenner never misses an opportunity to sell her followers on her skincare line.

We think we’ve figured out one of Kylie Jenner’s favorite bikini poses. It’s hard not to see why she likes it so much, especially since it’s so flattering for her.

There were tons more photos to choose from, these pictures were just from the last year or so of Jenner’s Instagram page. With her ever-evolving closet of swimsuits, it’s kind of fun to see which look Jenner will try next.

More News From Gossip Cop

Katie Lee Gifford’s New Relationship At Risk After She Blabbed About It On ‘Today’ Show?



Katie Holmes In Financial Trouble, Regretting Divorce Settlement?



Kate Middleton About To Have Another Baby?



Don Lemon’s Husband: How Tim Malone Became A Perfect Match For The CNN Anchor



Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Accused Of ‘Boozing’ And ‘Bickering,’ Relationship On The Rocks