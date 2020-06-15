Kylie Jenner Prepping Prenup For Travis Scott's Proposal?

Did Kylie Jenner draft up a prenup in preparation for Travis Scott’s proposal? One tabloid reported that story. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor and came to our own conclusions.
Three months ago, Star claimed Scott was preparing to propose to Jenner, but the makeup mogul had a proposal of her own she wanted to make first. After the two “rekindled their romance,” Jenner began to suspect that Scott was going to propose. As a result, she was drafting “one of the strictest prenups in Hollywood history.” As part of the alleged prenup, Scott would have to sign an NDA and the prenup would order the rapper to “surrender his rights to any community property.”
This is not the first time a tabloid has accused the Kardashian/Jenner family of forcing partners, prospective or otherwise, to sign nondisclosure agreements. Gossip Cop busted The Sun back in 2018 for making that exact claim. A spokesperson for the Kardashian/Jenner family told us then that the claims were “false” and that “no NDAs” were used under those circumstances.
Regardless, Travis Scott somehow became aware of Jenner’s plans to force him into a prenup. A “pal” told the outlet that the “Goosebumps” rapper wasn’t “a pushover,” adding that he was planning to follow advice, though from whom is unknown, that “he shouldn’t sign his life away before negotiating a compromise.” Despite that sound advice, however, the so-called “pal” insisted Scott would do whatever it took to get Jenner to marry him. “He accepts that she has to protect herself," the source continued, totally contradicting what they’d just said. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and determined there was very little truth to it.
It might be true that Jenner and Scott have decided to continue their romantic relationship. The two have been quarantining together off and on as they co-parent their daughter, Stormi. People, a much more reliable source, reported that the famous duo aren’t putting labels on their relationship just yet. “Things are great with Kylie and Travis,” a source told the outlet. “They are very happy. Kylie still isn’t labeling their relationship. It seems they aren’t seeing other people, though.” Things seem to be going well, but that doesn’t mean the couple are preparing to take that next step. If they are, Jenner will be sure to share the details, as she’s done for almost every major event of her life.
Star’s shoddy track record on reporting on Kylie Jenner in particular is also why Gossip Cop determined this story to be mostly false. For instance, the tabloid falsely claimed Jenner was using her social media to make Scott jealous as “revenge.” The ridiculous report couldn’t be further from the truth, we found. Before that, the shameless outlet reported that Jenner had turned down Scott’s multiple proposals. The evidence just didn’t support the claim. It’s almost like it knows nothing at all about the reality star’s personal life.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.