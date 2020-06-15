Kylie Jenner Prepping Prenup For Travis Scott's Proposal?

It might be true that Jenner and Scott have decided to continue their romantic relationship. The two have been quarantining together off and on as they co-parent their daughter, Stormi. People, a much more reliable source, reported that the famous duo aren’t putting labels on their relationship just yet. “Things are great with Kylie and Travis,” a source told the outlet. “They are very happy. Kylie still isn’t labeling their relationship. It seems they aren’t seeing other people, though.” Things seem to be going well, but that doesn’t mean the couple are preparing to take that next step. If they are, Jenner will be sure to share the details, as she’s done for almost every major event of her life.