Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Triplets?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Kylie Jenner is not pregnant with triplets. That completely unsubstantiated rumor appears in the pages of one tabloid this week, but it’s not true. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

The supermarket tabloid NW is claiming this week to have inside knowledge of the reality star’s supposed secret pregnancy. The article came out after Jenner posted a selfie on Instagram with a filter that added three butterflies fluttering on her face. The filter allegedly has “everyone” convinced that “there’s a cryptic meaning behind it,” according to a “long-time pal” of Jenner.

The supposed old friend doesn’t actually confirm the pregnancy, just speculates that the three butterflies hint at three babies to come. The “insider” goes on to say, “Kylie really wants a multiple pregnancy this time… it’s one of the few things her sisters haven’t done.” The magazine adds that Jenner was begging her ex-partner, Travis Scott, “to knock her up again just six weeks after giving birth in 2018.”

While it’s entirely possible that Jenner intends to have more children down the road, Gossip Cop sees no truth to the claim being made here. The Instagram filter that NW is reading way too far into has nothing to do with any imaginary future children – but it is connected to the one she currently has. The filter is part of the marketing campaign for Jenner’s new butterfly-themed makeup line, which was inspired by and named after her two-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Furthermore, if the tabloid is looking for clues to a new addition to the Kardashian/Jenner clan, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner aren’t their best bet. People magazine, a far more reputable source for celebrity news, confirmed last week that Scott and Jenner are not back in a relationship. Stormi’s parents are reportedly “spending more and more time together,” but their daughter is the main reason for that. A source told People that while the two seem “very happy,” it’s way too early to say if they’ll get back together.

This isn’t the first time NW has invented pregnancy stories about Kris Jenner’s youngest daughter. Shortly after Stormi’s birth in 2018, the magazine published a story falsely claiming Kylie herself had confirmed she was pregnant again. The following year, the tabloid alleged the star was scheming to have a baby with her ex, Tyga, after her breakup with Scott. It seems NW can’t get enough of making up phony pregnancy stories about Jenner, but Gossip Cop busted both of those articles as bogus. And, until Jenner actually gets pregnant for real, we will keep debunking these ridiculous rumors.