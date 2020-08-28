Kylie Jenner Posted A Pic With New Man And It’s Not Travis Scott

Has Kylie Jenner revealed her new man to the world with her latest Instagram photo? The internet is buzzing about just who the handsome young guy posing with the reality star is and what exactly their relationship is. Since her split last year from Travis Scott, everyone’s been wondering who Jenner would date next. Maybe this latest posting has given us an answer to the mystery.
Kylie Jenner is living her best life while visiting Paris, France, apparently. The 23-year-old makeup mogul recently posted a series of photos while she’s vacationing in the City of Love. Naturally, Jenner found a beautiful backdrop for the photos. The experienced social media star also made sure to put the photos of her posing with family friend Fai Khadra as the last two pictures in the slideshow, making sure fans got a good look at her outfit, which was a curve hugging crop top and a pair of equally tight black jeans.
He and Jenner are cuddled up on the rooftop overlooking the scenic Paris skyline and they look a little friendlier than friends. We know they've hung out platonically in the past, and Jenner brought him along as her plus one to Diddy's Christmas party last year. Maybe we’re reading into it a little, but something about the vibe has us thinking that something might be brewing for Jenner’s love life. That sort of thing tends to happen in Paris, it seems.
Fans have wondered about Jenner’s relationship status ever since she and Travis Scott, the father of her daughter, Stormi, broke up last fall. The two have remained close and are committed to co-parenting their daughter together. Though rumors about the nature of the exes’ relationship have popped up occasionally over the last few months, both Scott and Jenner have largely ignored them.
Despite going on a seemingly romantic dinner date a few months back, sources close to the former couple have stressed that neither of them are particularly interested in giving the relationship another go. A source told People in June, "Kylie and Travis get along. They enjoy hanging out with the same people. And they obviously spend a lot of time together with Stormi," adding, "Being co-parents seems to be working out better for them than being in a romantic relationship." Since things are definitely over with Scott, that leaves Jenner free and clear to pursue anyone her heart desires, including the super hot guy who’s all over her in the pictures from Paris.