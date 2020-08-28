Kylie Jenner Posted A Pic With New Man And It’s Not Travis Scott

Despite going on a seemingly romantic dinner date a few months back, sources close to the former couple have stressed that neither of them are particularly interested in giving the relationship another go. A source told People in June, "Kylie and Travis get along. They enjoy hanging out with the same people. And they obviously spend a lot of time together with Stormi," adding, "Being co-parents seems to be working out better for them than being in a romantic relationship." Since things are definitely over with Scott, that leaves Jenner free and clear to pursue anyone her heart desires, including the super hot guy who’s all over her in the pictures from Paris.