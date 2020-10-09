Kylie Jenner Planned To Have A 'Revenge Baby' With Tyga After Travis Scott Breakup?

Kylie Jenner’s relationships with Tyga and Travis Scott garner a lot of publicity. Therefore, its no surprise that her break-ups would also be heavily scrutinized. Following her split from Scott, a tabloid reported Jenner was seeking revenge against the rapper and planned to have a baby with Tyga. Gossip Cop investigated the story when it came out. Today, we're looking back on the story and what we discovered.
In 2019, after the news that Scott and Jenner had decided to split, NW reported that Jenner had a scheme to get back at her ex with the help of Tyga. The tabloid revealed the beauty mogul was planning to rekindle her relationship with Tyga and have a baby with him. Around the same time that Jenner and Scott broke-up, the reality star was spotted leaving Tyga’s studio at night. The outlet insisted this was all part of Jenner’s ploy to hurt the father of her daughter, Stormi.
NW further revealed the reason why Scott and Jenner broke up was due to Scott’s unwillingness to have another baby with Jenner. A source told the magazine Jenner “really wanted” to have a second baby but the "Sicko Mode” rapper wasn’t ready to give her “all she wanted.” The insider added this was the driving factor that led Jenner back into Tyga’s arms and away from Scott.
A year has gone by since the story came out, and if this was true, where is the “revenge baby” the tabloid reported was on the way? The answer is simple. The story was fabricated. Gossip Cop busted the phony report at the time after investigating the piece and finding no truth to it. In regards to Jenner’s “late-night visit” to Tyga’s studio, the reality-star clarified the situation on her Twitter and explained she was simply dropping off her friends. And while Scott and Jenner have not gotten back together, the two have remained focused on the well-being of their daughter and are on good terms. Jenner and Scott just took their two-year-old daughter to a farm where the family appeared to be enjoying themselves.
Gossip Cop also corrected several other incorrect narratives from NW about Kylie Jenner before, further its unreliability. Two years ago, the tabloid stated Jenner was pregnant again with baby number two. The magazine used unflattering pictures of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to back up its bogus claim. Gossip Cop debunked the story after finding more credible photos of Jenner where she didn’t look pregnant.
A few months ago, the same outlet asserted Jenner was scheduling cosmetic procedures after the pandemic was over. The publication again used pictures of the star to purport that her face became "deflated" during the current lockdown. This, the outlet alleged, led to the reality-star making arrangements to get it fixed once the epidemic cleared up. Seriously? What a rude, not to mention false, story. Gossip Cop busted the report when it came out.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.