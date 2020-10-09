Kylie Jenner Planned To Have A 'Revenge Baby' With Tyga After Travis Scott Breakup?

No Second Baby For Kylie. Here's What Is Really Going On Between Kylie And Travis

A year has gone by since the story came out, and if this was true, where is the “revenge baby” the tabloid reported was on the way? The answer is simple. The story was fabricated. Gossip Cop busted the phony report at the time after investigating the piece and finding no truth to it. In regards to Jenner’s “late-night visit” to Tyga’s studio, the reality-star clarified the situation on her Twitter and explained she was simply dropping off her friends. And while Scott and Jenner have not gotten back together, the two have remained focused on the well-being of their daughter and are on good terms. Jenner and Scott just took their two-year-old daughter to a farm where the family appeared to be enjoying themselves.