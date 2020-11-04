What Happened To Victoria Beckham Leaving David Over A Hot Tub Photo With Courteney Cox? Celebrities What Happened To Victoria Beckham Leaving David Over A Hot Tub Photo With Courteney Cox?
News

Kylie Jenner Looks Completely Different In Her First Instagram Post

Kylie in 2014 vs Kylie in 2020
(Instagram)

Remember when Kylie Jenner was just a kid? It’s okay if you don’t—there’s a fun new TikTok feed that’s ready to remind you!

TikTok user @rosiestacey15 is providing all of us celebrity-obsessed folks with an awesome service. She’s scrolling all the way down to the bottom of various celebs’ Instagram pages so we don’t have to—and showing us their very first posts!

So far, the social media historian has unearthed early Instagram photos from Drake, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez, and more. She’s also uncovered pics of Kylie’s famous sisters, Kim and Khloe, and their mom, Kris.

But Kylie Jenner’s Instagram debut might be the most shocking of them all. Posted in 2011—when Jenner was just 14 years old—the picture looks nothing like the current makeup mogul, who’s now 23.

Sporting a simple gray sweatshirt and a pair of black-rimmed glasses, young Kylie is making an innocent pucker face in her very first Instagram selfie. Captioned with only a “Hi,” the post earned her just 16,814 likes—an impressive number for most people, but nothing compared to the millions of hearts she currently receives (one of her most recent posts earned more than 6.7 million!).

@rosiestacey15’s deep dive includes other early Instagram picks posted by Jenner, which are nothing like the shots the socialite posts today. They include a pile of fruit roll-ups, a Hello Kitty pillow, a colorful Fourth of July cupcake, and a simple Starbucks coffee. That’s definitely content posted by an innocent young teen!

We wonder what Kylie has to say about her very first posts—do you think she wishes she could delete them?

Check out the full Kylie Jenner flashback below, and check out the rest of @rosiestacey15’s feed to see early Instagram pics of scores of other Instagram-friendly celebs.

@rosiestacey15

Repost on my most popular video!!! #celebs #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #greenscreen #kyliejenner #fypage? #fyp?

? original sound - Rosie Stacey

