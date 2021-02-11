Kylie Jenner Hinting She Could Be Pregnant With Triplets?

Last year, a tabloid reported that Kylie Jenner was expecting not one, but three babies. Now that some time has passed, Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the story and if there was any truth to the report.
Last February, NW declared that it had inside knowledge of Jenner’s alleged secret pregnancy. The magazine’s story quoted a supposed “old friend” of the reality star who asserted an Instagram selfie Jenner shared had a cryptic purpose behind it. The picture in question showed the beauty mogul with a filter that added three fluttering butterflies on her face. The source didn’t completely confirm that Jenner was pregnant but suggested that the three butterflies signified three babies were to come in the future.
The source stated, "Kylie really wanted multiple pregnancies" as it was "one of the few things her sisters haven't done.” The insider added Jenner was “begging" her ex-partner, Travis Scott, "to knock her up again just six weeks after giving birth in 2018.”
Gossip Cop quickly corrected the contradicting story at the time. The post that the tabloid tried to use as evidence for its silly report was taken completely out of context. Kylie Jenner shared the picture as part of her marketing campaign for her makeup line, which is named after her daughter, Stormi. The filter that was used wasn’t a cryptic message claiming the business owner was pregnant with triplets, it was just a filter.
As for the notion that Jenner “begged” Travis Scott to "knock her up," Gossip Cop clarified that wasn't true. At the time, the pair were still broken-up and happy with being co-parents to their daughter. Recently, it was reported by ET, that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still have feelings for one another and aren’t against reconciling. The reputable outlet also revealed Jenner “absolutely wants more children one day and wants to provide Stormi with brothers and sisters of her own.” Anything is possible in the future, as for the past, this tabloid report was obviously completely bogus.
So while Gossip Cop can’t predict the future, and Jenner very well have may have more kids and reunite with Scott. Until that actually happens, the tabloids should just stop jumping the gun. Plus, Gossip Cop is wary of anything NW reports when it comes to Jenner as the magazine hasn’t been trustworthy in the past.
In 2019, the same publication alleged Jenner had planned to have a revenge baby with her ex-boyfriend, Tyga. Just like this set of triplets, Jenner was never pregnant with Tyga's baby. Last year, the tabloid claimed Jenner had a list of cosmetic procedures she wanted to be done after the COVID pandemic cleared up. While the pandemic is still raging, there was no truth to this supposed list. Gossip Cop busted these phony reports at the time and we stand by our reporting.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.