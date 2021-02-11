Kylie Jenner Hinting She Could Be Pregnant With Triplets?

Where Do Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Stand Today?

As for the notion that Jenner “begged” Travis Scott to "knock her up," Gossip Cop clarified that wasn't true. At the time, the pair were still broken-up and happy with being co-parents to their daughter. Recently, it was reported by ET, that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still have feelings for one another and aren’t against reconciling. The reputable outlet also revealed Jenner “absolutely wants more children one day and wants to provide Stormi with brothers and sisters of her own.” Anything is possible in the future, as for the past, this tabloid report was obviously completely bogus.