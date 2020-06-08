Kylie Jenner Facing Jail Time For 'Billion Dollar' Fraud?

But second is the jail time allegation. While it’s true that if Jenner lied on the tax return or about the value of Kylie Cosmetics to the company that purchased the 51 percent stake, then yes, Jenner would be in some serious hot water. But that’s not what Forbes has accused the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. The financial publication is reporting that they believe Jenner and her representatives lied to its reporters. Lying to reporters is not a crime, and if it comes out that Jenner did misrepresent herself, she would likely face public ridicule, but not jail time.