Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott ‘Ready For A Second Child’?

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott planning to have another child? One tabloid insists the couple is ready to give their daughter, Stormi, a sibling. Gossip Cop investigates.

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott ‘Trying For Another Baby’?

A recent edition of Star reports Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are dying to get pregnant again and give their daughter, Stormi, a sibling. The couple recently got back together, meaning fans are dying to know what the future holds for their family. The tabloid notes how Jenner has been vocal about her desire to have more kids and insists that the time is now.

An inside source dishes, “Things are going really well with Travis the second time around. Kylie feels like they’re more of a family now and that’s given her the confidence to try to get pregnant,” adding, “They’re both older, wiser and more mature, and are already really good parents to Stormi, who’s at the age where she’s starting to ask for a baby brother or sister.”

The magazine then notes that fans are speculating the cosmetics mogul is already expecting. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, fans noticed that Jenner didn’t take a shot of tequila with the rest of her family. The whispers got louder when Jenner posted a photo of her sushi order, but fans noticed she opted out of the raw fish. “Kylie’s eating right and taking good care of herself,” the insider muses, “She didn’t have any trouble getting pregnant before, so friends are sure she’ll have something to tell them soon.”

Kylie Jenner Already Pregnant With Baby No. 2?

So, is it true Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have another baby on the way? Well, maybe. While it’s true pregnancy rumors have been swirling around the couple lately, Jenner subtly pushed back by posting pictures of her hard seltzer and raw fish dinner. Her diet definitely suggests she doesn’t have a baby on the way. Furthermore, the Kylie Cosmetics founder frequently shows off her toned abs on Instagram, casting further doubt that she’s expecting. There is always the chance she could strategically posting older photos to throw people off, we’ll just have to see.

Furthermore, while Jenner has always insisted she wants more kids, she’s made it clear she’s in no rush. In the video the tabloid references where Jenner admits to thinking about having another baby “every day,” she also insists “I’m not planning. I don’t have a time for that to happen.” While the 24-year-old definitely sees more kids in her future, it might be just yet.

The Tabloids On The Kardashian-Jenner Family

This isn’t the first time Star has been wrong about Kylie Jenner or her sisters, which makes us very wary of this report. Last year, the outlet claimed Jenner and her sister Kendall had stopped speaking. Then the magazine alleged she and Scott were engaged. And more recently, the tabloid reported the whole Kardashian-Jenner family was $180 million in debt after KUWTK ended. Obviously, Star is unreliable wherever the Kardashians and Jenners are involved.