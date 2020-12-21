Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton Already Fighting Over 'RHOBH'?

Are Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton battling over who will be the star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? One tabloid said that Richards was “petrified” her older sister would become more popular than her. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor that the sisters were “at war” and can add more context thanks to recent developments.
“RHOBH’s Kyle & Kathy Sisters At War” screamed the headline out of Life & Style. The tabloid claimed that “the spotlight” was at stake as Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton battled behind the scenes. Hilton recently joined the cast as a “friend” of the Housewives, but her younger sister was worried that her sister’s “big personality” would endanger Kyle’s status as “queen bee” on the show. "There’s definitely been a clash of egos while filming,” a snitch told the magazine.
In Kyle’s mind, there’s only room for one Richards sister as the star of the show, and it’s going to be her!
“Kathy is a big personality,” the source continued, “and Kyle is petrified she’ll try to steal her thunder. The sibling rivalry is already intense, and it’s bound to get worse!” The outlet, in as tasteless a manner as possible, posited that Kyle “may have felt somewhat superior” to her “troubled” middle sister, Kim Richards, who the tabloid pointlessly notes “battled alcohol and other substance abuse issues” during her tenure as a full-time Housewife. Hilton, on the other hand, was described as “glamorous,” and the insider insisted that she “intimidates” Kyle.
Hilton is the wife of real estate magnate Rick Hilton and mother to Paris and Nicky Hilton, who are both celebrities and successful in their own right. “Kyle adores her nieces, but she feels like Paris and Nicky could help increase Kathy’s popularity, especially if they make a lot of appearances on the show,” the tipster tattled. “She’s scared that the Hiltons will push her out of the spotlight.”
Kyle is controlling, and when she senses that she’s losing power, she freaks out.
“But Kathy won’t tolerate anyone bossing her around,” the source warned, “especially her younger sister. She does what she wants, when she wants.” As a result, Kyle supposedly decided to bring in some “back up” in the form or the third Richards sister, Kim. “Kim is expected to make an appearance or two on season 11, just like she has other seasons.”
All three sisters constantly argue and will go for months without speaking, but Kyle and Kim are getting along at the moment, and Kyle expects Kim to take her side with the Kathy situation.
Producers were supposedly excited for all the “family drama,” the source concluded, since that would, of course, lead to “higher ratings.” Gossip Cop would like to respectfully disagree. Filming for season 11 of RHOBH has been temporarily suspended after several stars, including Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, tested positive for COVID-19. The two recently gave fans an update on their condition on Instagram.
Both sisters posted the same image but wrote different captions. The two expressed their love for each other, as well as their gratitude that they’d both recovered nicely from the deadly disease. Whatever “tensions” the tabloid insisted were driving Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton apart was nowhere to be seen. Instead, fans were treated to a delightful display of sisterly love.
Gossip Cop has busted Life & Style’s sister outlet, the National Enquirer, a few times in the past for the outlet’s faulty reporting on RHOBH. That tabloid claimed that Denise Richards was experiencing marital problems, which was the real reason behind her departure from the popular reality show. That was not the case, we discovered. Equally false was the magazine’s report that Brandi Glanville was “begging” Heather Locklear to join the cast. Locklear’s rep denied the rumors, which was proof enough that the disreputable outlet had gotten the story wrong again. That’s a pretty common occurrence.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
