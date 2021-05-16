Kyle Kuzma Girlfriend: All About The Lakers Star’s Relationship With Model Winnie Harlow

It’s been a year since Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma was first spotted with model Winnie Harlow. Given that their relationship developed in secrecy during the pandemic, we can’t help but wonder if they’re still dating. Did the high fashion icon turn out to be a good match for the NBA hoopster? Find out everything we know about Harlow, including whether or not she’s still Kyle Kuzma’s girlfriend today.

Who Is Kyle Kuzmas’s Girlfriend, Winnie Harlow?

Winnie Harlow rose to fame in 2014 when she joined the 21st cycle of America’s Next Top Model. The 26-year-old broke barriers by competing in the series; she was a rare representation of people with vitiligo.

The condition, which causes patches of skin to lose pigment, made for a rough childhood. Harlow recalls painful moments when students would compare her to a cow and moo at her. The bullying got so bad that after years of altercations, she finally switched to homeschooling.

“[Dropping out of high school] was possibly the best thing that could have happened, because I found a rejuvenated sense of self,” she told CNN in 2016. “I learned to love who I am despite what anyone would say about or to me. This gave me the courage to really stand up to anyone or any obstacle in my life.”

Harlow’s tenacity paid off. After a sixth-place finish on ANTM, she became a brand representative for the Spanish clothing line Desigual. She also scored modeling gigs with major magazines and walked the runway for a number of shows, from Fendi to Victoria’s Secret. She even appeared in music videos for Eminem and Beyonce.

Aside from posing and serving looks, Harlow actively advocates for herself and others with vitiligo. In 2014, she gave a TEDxTeen talk about the definition of beauty. It was an inspiring message to all teens who need a dose of self-love.

Harlow currently boasts 8.6 million followers on Instagram, but it looks like her heart belongs to only one of them.

When Did Kyle Kuzma And Winnie Harlow Start Dating?

In May 2020, reports surfaced that Harlow was seeing Lakers player Kyle Kuzma. (For the record, Kuzma’s former girlfriend was Instagram model Katya Elise Henry, and that relationship ended in a dramatic fashion.) Details of the romance were initially scarce, but a source told The Shade Room that the new item was already acting like a married couple. They were spotted around Los Angeles walking their dog and going on a Target run. They also had a private chef cooking them three meals a day.

By the next month, the couple went Instagram official. They originally shared a borderline-NSFW photo on Instagram, in which Kuzma has his hands on Harlow’s private parts. It was enough to make Kylie Jenner remark, “Ok ok!” Other pics were PG but had fans flipping out nonetheless.

Kuzma was previously linked to Vanessa Hudgens. Prior to that, he was rumored to have dated Kendall Jenner.

Harlow is no stranger to dating celebs either. In 2017, she dated British F1 racer, Lewis Hamilton. The following year, she confirmed a relationship with rapper Wiz Khalifa.

According to TMZ, Kuzma and Harlow first met in September 2019 at a party during New York Fashion Week. As their romance progressed, the basketball player decided it was time for the model to see life on his own professional turf.

Did Winnie Harlow Stay With Kyle Kuzma In The NBA Bubble?

At the end of August 2020, Harlow surprised fans by posting footage from the Gran Destino Tower at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort. It was evident that she had entered the highly protected NBA bubble. Her access suggested that things with Kuzma were serious; after all, the area was strictly reserved for family members and those who had proven “long-standing relationships” with players.

Harlow even documented herself getting a COVID-19 nasal swab test—a requirement for entering the bubble.

But she became the real envy of basketball fans when she shared court-side footage on Instagram stories. “Lesgo,” she wrote in a caption during a Lakers game versus the Houston Rockets.

Kuzma returned the love, snapping cute couples pics in his downtime and sharing them on social media.

Winnie Harlow Loves Supporting Kyle Kuzma Anywhere She Can

In 2021, Harlow and Kuzma are still going strong. In April, she put up an Instagram post in honor of their one-year anniversary:

Earlier in the month, she honored Kuzma at a sports-themed birthday party for Sean Combs’ son Christian. Harlow strutted up to the event in a Lakers jersey that was refashioned into a sexy cutout dress.

It looks like the two really made the most of their time in quarantine. Congrats on the one-year milestone—we hope there’s more to come from these gorgeous lovebirds.