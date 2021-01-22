Kurt Russell 'Ready To Walk' Out On Goldie Hawn?

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have bucked tradition by staying in a committed relationship for decades without ever getting married. One tabloid claims that Russell has walked out, bringing an end to their 37 years together. Gossip Cop investigates.
In June, The Globe claimed that Hawn had “gone bonkers” due to COVID-19 quarantine and had “Russell living in lockdown hell.” A source told the tabloid that Hawn’s “wild moods have triggered clashes and the couple called off plans to finally marry this summer.”
An insider tells the tabloid that Russell “can’t go through the day without Goldie throwing a fit and collapsing into a crying heap.” The Thing star has “tried to calm Goldie with bike rides and walks” but to no avail. The article concludes by saying “people fear that Goldie has gone off the deep end and Kurt is ready to walk.”
Hawn did make a public comment about crying over the terrifying global pandemic, so it appears this tabloid spun those comments into a story about her losing her sanity. We found that the story has no foot in reality whatsoever. A few months after this story was published, Hawn and Russell were featured on the cover of People in a story detailing their 37-year relationship.
The two would also star in The Christmas Chronicles 2 together for Netflix. Just last week, Hawn announced that the two were welcoming a puppy into the family.
Globe constantly claims Hawn and Russell are splitting up. Back in 2019 Gossip Cop busted a story about Russell dumping Hawn. A month later the two were apparently trying to save the romance, but you can’t save something that wasn’t in danger in the first place. More recently this tabloid once again said the two were “all washed up” and “living separate lives.” Starring in a Netflix film together is an odd way of living separately.
When it’s not reporting a break-up, the tabloid is reporting that the two will get married. Hawn has made it clear for decades now that the two are simply not interested in having a wedding. To cover its tracks, this tabloid then said the wedding had been called off. You can’t call off a wedding you were never planning to have, so clearly, this is the last place you should go for news about Hawn and Russell.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.