Ellen DeGeneres Hoping To Have A Baby To Save Marriage To Portia De Rossi? Baby Buzz Ellen DeGeneres Hoping To Have A Baby To Save Marriage To Portia De Rossi?
Drew Carey's Retirement, Tiger Woods' Ex Drama, And This Week's Gossip News Drew Carey's Retirement, Tiger Woods' Ex Drama, And This Week's Gossip
Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher Marriage Saved By COVID Quarantine? News Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher Marriage Saved By COVID Quarantine?
'Wendy Williams Show' Producers 'Scrambling' To Replace Her After Health Crisis? News 'Wendy Williams Show' Producers 'Scrambling' To Replace Her After Health Crisis?
Celebrities

Kurt Russell 'Ready To Walk' Out On Goldie Hawn?

Goldie Hawn speaking to an interviewer with Kurt Russell watching at the 3rd Annual Mattel Children's Hospital Kaleidoscope Ball.
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have bucked tradition by staying in a committed relationship for decades without ever getting married. One tabloid claims that Russell has walked out, bringing an end to their 37 years together. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Weeping Goldie’s Mental Meltdown’

In June, The Globe claimed that Hawn had “gone bonkers” due to COVID-19 quarantine and had “Russell living in lockdown hell.” A source told the tabloid that Hawn’s “wild moods have triggered clashes and the couple called off plans to finally marry this summer.”

An insider tells the tabloid that Russell “can’t go through the day without Goldie throwing a fit and collapsing into a crying heap.” The Thing star has “tried to calm Goldie with bike rides and walks” but to no avail. The article concludes by saying “people fear that Goldie has gone off the deep end and Kurt is ready to walk.”

Gossip Cop's Take

Hawn did make a public comment about crying over the terrifying global pandemic, so it appears this tabloid spun those comments into a story about her losing her sanity. We found that the story has no foot in reality whatsoever. A few months after this story was published, Hawn and Russell were featured on the cover of People in a story detailing their 37-year relationship.

The two would also star in The Christmas Chronicles 2 together for Netflix. Just last week, Hawn announced that the two were welcoming a puppy into the family.

The Rumors Abound 

Globe constantly claims Hawn and Russell are splitting up. Back in 2019 Gossip Cop busted a story about Russell dumping Hawn. A month later the two were apparently trying to save the romance, but you can’t save something that wasn’t in danger in the first place. More recently this tabloid once again said the two were “all washed up” and “living separate lives.” Starring in a Netflix film together is an odd way of living separately.

When it’s not reporting a break-up, the tabloid is reporting that the two will get married. Hawn has made it clear for decades now that the two are simply not interested in having a wedding. To cover its tracks, this tabloid then said the wedding had been called off. You can’t call off a wedding you were never planning to have, so clearly, this is the last place you should go for news about Hawn and Russell.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.

More From Gossip Cop

Watch: Goldie Hawn Explains How She Stays Fit At 75

14 Photos Of Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn That Prove You Don’t Need To Be Married To Be Happy

Truth About Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones' Marriage Problems

Related

Report: Anna Kendrick’s Boyfriend Too ‘Jealous, Controlling’