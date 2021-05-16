Gossip Cop

 by Cortland Ann
Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn On The Rocks After Calling Off Wedding?

Cortland Ann
7:00 am, May 16, 2021
Kurt Russell stands with Goldie Hawn on the red carpet at a movie premiere
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are a Hollywood institution. A year ago, one tabloid claimed that the couple of 37 years had called off their wedding after a fight. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and seeing what became of the longtime couple. 

“Endless Bickering” For Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell?

Despite being together for close to four decades, Hawn and Russell have never married. The Globe took that information and ran a story that the couple was planning a wedding that was now called off due to a blowout fight. “Ever since they decided to move ahead, they’ve been endless bickering over anything and everything,” an insider claimed. This same insider seemed to know a lot about the details of the supposed wedding. “Goldie wanted to invite all their celeb pals, spiking the headcount to 300 at least, and Kurt just wanted it to be family and maybe a few close friends.”

The couple also apparently disagreed on the wedding’s aesthetic “Goldie wanted music from India, while Kurt was thinking Beach Boys. Goldie wanted to wear this beautiful white Grecian gown that would show off her tan, but Kurt said another color was appropriate, which earned him a lot of dangerous looks.” Allegedly Russell wanted pizza and beer which went against Hawn’s vegan wishes. Accompanying the whole article were paparazzi photos of the couple during this “infamous” argument.

Together, Just Not Married

As Gossip Cop pointed out, the photos of the couple fighting was just a simple moment in time. One photo of an argument doesn’t mean the couple is heading to splitsville. It’s with that information, Gossip Cop deemed the article false, Citing the couple’s public admiration for each other among numerous busts covering their many alleged weddings

Since last year’s false claim the couple seems to be going strong, starring in another movie together The Christmas Chronicles 2. In March, Hawn posted a video of the couple on Instagram presenting an Oscar in 1989 for Russell’s birthday, in which the two joked about not being married. “Is that a proposal?” Hahn asked at one point. The post’s accompanying message indicated that the two were still going strong. “What a wild ride. No, we never got married but one thing that continues to grow is our love,” the female half of the Overbored couple wrote. “I can’t imagine my life without you at any age, Kurt Russell. You’re the catch. And you’re all mine.” Clearly the long time couple is still doing just fine without being married.

