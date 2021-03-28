Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Finally Getting Married After Almost Four Decades Together?

Are Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn finally tying the knot? That’s what tabloids have been claiming for a while now. Gossip Cop has checked in on the couple and can report back.

Marrying After Son’s Wedding?

Not long ago a report in National Enquirer claimed that Russell and Hawn were finally engaged after a three-decade long courtship. The couple was reportedly inspired after watching their son, Wyatt Russell, marry actress Meredith Hagner at his wedding. The publication even said that the couple had set the date for near Christmas.

Gossip Cop was able to contact a source close to the couple that confirmed their stance on marriage hasn’t changed. The report became even more questionable when Christmas passed with reports of the couple wedding or even getting engaged.

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Finally Engaged?

Then, earlier last year, New Idea reported that the couple had apparently changed their minds. On the word of an unnamed insider, the article claimed that the couple relented and decided that they do want to have a small intimate ceremony to celebrate their love with family. Of course, this claim had no more evidence to support it, and nearly a year has passed with no wedding.

Wedding Called Off?

Then, Gossip Cop heard word that the couple had made wedding plans that were tragically dashed after an argument. The Globe article insisted that the couple had been butting heads over their wedding plans and simply couldn’t compromise. Gossip Cop was quick to point out that there were no reports that the couple had been engaged to start with, let alone that they were fighting with each other.

Kurt Russell Scared Into Marrying?

Finally, National Enquirer checked back in on the couple late last year and found that a recent health scare of Kurt Russell’s had changed the couple’s minds. According to the article, they had plans to walk down the aisle after all, and it was back to a small, intimate ceremony. The complete turnaround in this tabloid’s story made it easy for Gossip Cop to dismiss the claims.

Very Much In Love Despite Marital Status

As of today, the couple has made no plans to wed, and Gossip Cop doubts they will any time soon. They have always maintained that they don’t need to be legally bound to prove their love to each other. It’s illogical to believe that a wedding could outshine nearly 38 years of dedication and a child together. If the couple does decide to get married some years down the line, it’s clear the ceremony wouldn’t make their lives and love for each other any different.

