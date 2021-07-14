Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Fearful After Series Of ‘Health Issues’?

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn got together around their thirties and have stayed together into their seventies. The committed-but-never-wed couple has been a tabloid sensation for decades. Gossip Cop has noticed a trend of stories reporting on their health. Here are some of the rumors we’ve heard about the fitness and relationship of Hawn and Russell.

Hawn Is Suffering?

The National Enquirer reported that Hawn and Russell were finally tying the knot. A source explained Russell “would want his future kids to know their grandma and grandpa were married.” A doctor who has never treated Hawn said she was also motivated by a health scare. The source said, “Goldie’s had her share of health issues – and considering the years she’s spent with Kurt, she believes the time is right to tie the knot.”

The health scare was a previous bogus Enquirer claim, so it was just building on its own rotten continuity. Hawn and Russell have zero interest in getting married, and there’s no reason to believe that’ll suddenly change.

Both Boozing

According to the Globe, Hawn and Russell were having regular drunken fights. A source explained, “They’ve gotten into this rut where they both throw back booze and then start bickering about the smallest stuff.” Hawn wanted to be alone during Russell’s many bad moods, but there was no place to go. The only evidence this tabloid could cook up was a photo of the two seemingly arguing during a morning walk.

As you’d expect, the tabloid carefully selected its photo to get the worst one possible. In reality, they were just mid-conversation. Furthermore, if the two were really arguing all the time, why would they go for a morning walk at all? The story made no sense, so Gossip Cop debunked it.

Kurt Russell Dead Within Two Years?

The Globe once again attacked Russell, this time over his weight. A source said that he’s “always been a sucker for the best food and drink imaginable, but since the pandemic, it’s gotten way out of control.” A doctor who’s never treated Russell said that “it looks like he’s gained more than 50 pounds of belly fat, which is deadly.”

Obviously gaining a ton of weight quickly can be a very bad thing, but the tabloid wasn’t really looking out for Russell’s health. He looks the same now as he has for years. The tabloid was just attacking Russell for not being in the same shape he was in for Escape From New York, which came out 41 years ago. Russell and Hawn are both doing great, and there are no signs of ailing health.

