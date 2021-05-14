Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Accused Of ‘Boozing’ And ‘Bickering,’ Relationship On The Rocks

Are Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn at the end of their rope? One report says the two are bickering nonstop and on the verge of a booze-filled breakup. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Love Boat Sinking In Sea Of Booze’

According to the Globe, Hawn and Russell are facing down the demon known as booze. Friends of the couple say the two have started drinking to excess in quarantine, and some are worried that the romance is dead. A source says, “They’ve gotten into this rut where they both throw back booze and then start bickering about the smallest stuff.”

These petty squabbles quickly become full-blown fights, with Russell and Hawn often arguing all night. Hawn “is craving some alone time,” a source says, for Russell “can be a real drag when he’s in one of his bad moods.

Since space was key to soothing previous rough patches, this could be catastrophic. The story concludes with an insider saying, “They need to put down the bottle and communicate better, or it could get worse and ultimately spell the end.”

Bad Pictures

The photo that accompanies this article appears to show the couple one of their drunken fights. This is inaccurate, as the photo was taken mid-conversation while Russell and Hawn went for a walk in California. Couples that are at each other’s throats don’t usually go for morning walks in the sun.

To make this story sound more legitimate, the Globe cites one of its previous stories about Kate Hudson choosing her birth-father over Hawn. Gossip Cop debunked this story at the time, and Hawn’s Instagram is filled with kind messages toward Hudson.

Completely False

This story just doesn’t add up. How would an insider know about these drunken fights in the first place? Are we to believe Goldie Hawn or Kurt Russell are talking to this crummy outlet? For Russell’s birthday in March, Hawn posted a cute video on her Instagram. It’s hard to watch this and think they’re on the verge of a breakup.

Bad Track Record

This story is eerily reminiscent of another Globe story from 2019. Much like it reported in its latest story, the tabloid then claimed that the romance could be dead and needed to be saved by a vacation. Last year, Gossip Cop busted its story about the two canceling a wedding and breaking up.

The breakup stories don’t add up to a hill of beans. Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are still together, they’re not getting married, and the Globe has no idea what it’s talking about.

