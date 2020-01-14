How Kurt Russell Feels About Tabloid Breakup Stories

Truth rating: 10

By Hugh Scott |

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been together since 1983, though they have famously never married. A relationship that long is rare in Hollywood, and, as such, the couple has often been targeted by the tabloids with made-up stories about them breaking up or, conversely, getting married. None of the stories are true. In an interview, Russell revealed what he thought about them.

Speaking to GQ, Russell opened up about his almost three-decade romance with Hawn and was asked about all those rumors the tabloids love to print. “Nothing stops it,” the Tombstone star said of the relentless onslaught of made-up stories. “The really funny stuff is when you’re no longer together [according to the tabloid],” Russell said. “And then you realize how the world works. My sister once said, ‘Well, so I read this thing the other day, Kurt…you and Goldie, that’s okay, right?’ I said, ‘Jesus! Jami! Don’t! Don’t!'”

From there, the Hateful Eight actor admits that even he falls for the phony nonsense in the supermarket tabloids sometimes. “You’re standing in the store and grab one of whatever it is, and I open it up and I go ‘Kurt Russell shot a dog last night and dragged the remains into his garage where the police were waiting… It’s unbelievable! How can they [expletive] write that?'” the Hollywood legend said before he joked about turning the page in the same tabloid. “‘Bruce Willis found with a young… I knew that about him!'” laughed Russell, fully embracing the ridiculousness of it all.

In 2017, Kurt Russell appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast and opened up even more about those pesky stories in the gossip media. Simmons asked Russell when he first read a story about him that wasn’t true in the tabloids. “Oh, well, that’s happened since I was ten,” Russell immediately answered. “The press never tells the truth. They’re not interested in the truth; they are interested in what they want to say. That’s just the way it is.”

“You read something about yourself and you think, ‘How did they even dream that up?’ It’s amazing!” the former Disney child star continued. “I became very well known for saying, ‘Yeah, yeah. I did that. That was me, yeah.’ I just said, ‘I’m going to say yes to everything and I’ll let you guys parse it out, because none of it is true so it doesn’t make any difference to me or those close to me,'” Russell said. “I always think it’s kind of funny,” he concluded, showing that he still has a healthy attitude about it all.

With all those bogus stories out there in the tabloids, of course, Gossip Cop has busted more than a few of the exact kind of stories he talked about in those interviews. There’s the time we debunked a phony report from the National Enquirer a few months ago that claimed that Russell and Hawn were inspired to get married after their son’s wedding. Of course, the same outlet falsely alleged Russell and Hawn were breaking up in 2017. Neither story was true, of course.

Maybe the best way to understand how Kurt Russell handles the untrue tabloid reports is in something else he told Bill Simmons during his podcast. “In the beginning, it was tough on me because I didn’t know if I wanted to sign on for this,” Russell said, “but it didn’t matter because if you’re in love, you’re going to figure out a way to deal with it. You better figure out a way to deal with it.” It seems he has figured it out.