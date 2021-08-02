Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Kristin Davis ‘Shocked’ Fans With ‘Puffy-Faced Appearance’ After Botched Botox Injections?

A
Ariel Gordon
10:00 am, August 2, 2021
Kristin Davis smiling in a red jacket
(Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Did Kristin Davis go back on her previous objection to cosmetic surgery by getting a round of work down ahead of the Sex and the City reboot? That’s what one tabloid would have readers believe. Gossip Cop is taking a look at the claims.

Kristin Davis Gives Into Hollywood Pressures?

This week’s edition of Woman’s Day reports Sex and the City star Kristin Davis has overcome her fear of needles to undergo Botox injections. Davis once insisted she was hesitant to ever get any extreme cosmetic work done because she’s “scared of needles, scared of complications and scared of doing something that looks bad and not being able to go back and fix it,” although new photos of the star have fans wondering if she has a new perspective on plastic surgery.

According to the report, fans were “shocked” by Davis’ new look on the set of the Sex and the City reboot. The tabloid hears from one alleged fan who insisted, “I see yet another celebrity who jacked up her face with a needle.” The tabloid then hears from an alleged Hollywood-based cosmetic surgeon who hasn’t treated Davis who agrees the actress has been using Botox. The magazine includes recent photos of Davis, insisting they prove she’s had work done.

Kristin Davis Appearance ‘Jacked Up’ By Botox?

So, is it true Davis underwent plastic surgery? Well, who’s to say, really? The tabloid certainly doesn’t have any real information on the star and doesn’t pretend to. The opinions of an alleged fan and plastic surgeon do not count as proof. Furthermore, the photo the tabloid provides doesn’t mean anything either. Davis appears completely normal and happy on the set. Similar photos reveal nothing out of the ordinary, even behind the scenes.

That being said, why should readers care if Davis did get work done? She looks great, and if she’s happy and healthy, why should anyone care? It’s her life, let the woman live it. She looks as good as she always has.

If Davis looked older, the tabloids would still criticize her appearance. Hollywood’s standard is a game women can’t win. Either they’re unnatural and trying too hard or they’re old and decrepit. So, are women in Hollywood supposed to care about their appearances or not? It’s obvious there was no story here, just cruelty.

Other Tabloid Stories About Plastic Surgery

The tabloids are constantly throwing out accusations and criticisms against celebrities any time it looks like they may have had work done. Gossip Cop has covered stories criticizing Madonna for her cosmetic work too many times to count. The magazines also love to go after the Kardashians for their cosmetic surgeries, and they’re especially cruel in their criticism of Khloe Kardashian. Gossip Cop even covered a bizarre report alleging Meghan Markle had gotten work done. And one publication claimed Paula Abdul had “blown up” her face with extensive cosmetic surgeries. Obviously, this is a common tabloid trope.

