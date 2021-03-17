Kristin Cavallari Poses Sans Top In Teeny Bikini Bottoms

Kristin Cavallari is clearly feeling good about herself if her latest Instagram photo is to be believed. The mom-of-three recently uploaded a photo of herself wearing a pair of bikini bottoms and nothing else.

Kristin Cavallari Loses Her Bikini Top For Pool Pic

The sultry, pool-side photo showcases almost every inch of Cavallari’s fit figure, though the former reality star used a clever way to keep everything hidden. Cavallari was photographed from behind as she walked towards a pool overlooking a breathtaking view of the ocean.

A pair of string bikini bottoms was the only thing Cavallari bothered with, leaving her top half completely exposed. The shadows also did their part to keep Cavallari in silhouette and protect her modesty. In the caption, Cavallari kept things simple, writing, “Freedom. It feels really damn good.”

The comment could possibly be alluding to her topless state, but it could also refer to the former Very Cavallari star’s recent divorce from ex-husband Jay Cutler. Now, nearly a year since filing for divorce, Cavallari is clearly in a much different place in her life. Both she and Cutler appear to be moving on romantically, and it looks like Cavallari is ready for the next chapter in her life. Whatever the inspiration behind the photo’s caption, it’s nice to see Cavallari enjoying herself.

