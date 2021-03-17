Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Kristin Cavallari wears a beige sweater while standing in front of a bookcase News Kristin Cavallari Poses Sans Top In Teeny Bikini Bottoms

Kristin Cavallari is clearly feeling good about herself if her latest Instagram photo is to be believed. The mom-of-three recently uploaded a photo of herself wearing a pair of bikini bottoms and nothing else.  Kristin Cavallari Loses Her Bikini Top For Pool Pic The sultry, pool-side photo showcases almost every inch of Cavallari’s fit figure, […]

 by Brianna Morton
Two side by side photos of Sharon Osbourne, left, and Piers Morgan, right News Sharon Osbourne Was ‘Shamed, Bullied’ Into Giving Apology According To Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has been busy defending his controversial comments concerning Meghan Markle, but he recently took a break to offer support to his friend and supporter Sharon Osbourne. The Good Morning Britain host demanded that Osbourne receive an apology from the network. He also claimed that she’d been “shamed and bullied” into giving an apology […]

 by Brianna Morton
screenshot of Mark Harmon in NCIS Celebrities Mark Harmon Feuding With Tom Selleck, Scott Bakula, Others?

Mark Harmon is a TV legend, but has his star status made him difficult to work with others? Some tabloids have claimed that the actor has had issues with cast members and other colleagues. Gossip Cop has gathered a few stories we’ve investigated about Harmon and his career. Mark Harmon Vs. Tom Selleck: Who’s The […]

 by Elyse Johnson
Celebrities Did Irina Shayk And Bradley Cooper Get Back Together?

Twelve months ago, one story claimed that Irina Shayk was longing to get back with her ex, Bradley Cooper. A lot can change in a year, so Gossip Cop is taking a look back on that story to see what ended up happening. Here’s what we found. Irina Shayk Wants Him Back? Star reported that […]

 by Matthew Radulski
News

Kristin Cavallari Poses Sans Top In Teeny Bikini Bottoms

B
Brianna Morton
3:47 pm, March 17, 2021
Kristin Cavallari wears a beige sweater while standing in front of a bookcase
(Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

Kristin Cavallari is clearly feeling good about herself if her latest Instagram photo is to be believed. The mom-of-three recently uploaded a photo of herself wearing a pair of bikini bottoms and nothing else. 

Kristin Cavallari Loses Her Bikini Top For Pool Pic

The sultry, pool-side photo showcases almost every inch of Cavallari’s fit figure, though the former reality star used a clever way to keep everything hidden. Cavallari was photographed from behind as she walked towards a pool overlooking a breathtaking view of the ocean. 

A pair of string bikini bottoms was the only thing Cavallari bothered with, leaving her top half completely exposed. The shadows also did their part to keep Cavallari in silhouette and protect her modesty. In the caption, Cavallari kept things simple, writing, “Freedom. It feels really damn good.”

The comment could possibly be alluding to her topless state, but it could also refer to the former Very Cavallari star’s recent divorce from ex-husband Jay Cutler. Now, nearly a year since filing for divorce, Cavallari is clearly in a much different place in her life. Both she and Cutler appear to be moving on romantically, and it looks like Cavallari is ready for the next chapter in her life. Whatever the inspiration behind the photo’s caption, it’s nice to see Cavallari enjoying herself.

Could Tucker Carlson Be Canceled With Kaleigh McEnany’s Arrival At Fox?

Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince Charles Out Of The Line Of Succession

Dolly Parton Made ‘Vaccine Shirts’ The Top Item You Need In Your Wardrobe Right Now  

January Jones Goes Shirtless In Latest Post

Report: Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Headed For $270 Million Divorce, ‘Living Separate Lives’

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.