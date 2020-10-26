Kristin Cavallari Getting 'Revenge' Against Jay Cutler For 'Date' With Tomi Lahren?

Despite the fact that she and Cutler are divorcing, Cavallari insists that she doesn’t hate him. The two have worked out a co-parenting agreement since they share three kids, and too much animosity towards each other would get in the way of that important process. “I still care so much about him and talk to him almost every day,” Cavallari explained. “We have three kids together. He's going to be in my life forever.”