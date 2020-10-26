Kristin Cavallari Getting 'Revenge' Against Jay Cutler For 'Date' With Tomi Lahren?

Is Kristin Cavallari’s new romance with comedian Jeff Dye part of her “revenge” against her soon-to-be ex-husband Jay Cutler? One tabloid posits that Cavallari wanted to get back at Cutler over his alleged dalliance with conservative political pundit Tomi Lahren. Gossip Cop looked into the matter and came up with a different conclusion.
“Kristin’s Revenge Romance” reads the headline from the latest edition of Life & Style. Kristin Cavallari was seen hanging out with Jeff Dye in a Chicago bar, where the two were spotted sharing a kiss. This comes just a few weeks after Cavallari’s estranged husband, Jay Cutler, was seen out on an apparent dinner date with Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren. The timing of Cavallari’s date, the outlet, and its source say, “is no coincidence.”
The Very Cavallari star, the tabloid alleges, “is purposefully packing on the PDA” with Dye in order to “make her estranged hubby jealous. The insider explains, “It’s only natural that Kristin is still raw from the divorce,” adding,
No one would be surprised if this was Kristin’s way of telling Jay that she’s totally over him, too.
Let’s break this down a bit. Kristin Cavallari, who is in the midst of divorcing her husband of 10 years, went on a date and kissed a guy...to let her soon-to-be ex-husband know she’s over him? Isn't that the point of the divorce? Jay Cutler was the one to file for divorce first, but the decision was entirely mutual, Cavallari revealed in a recent interview with People. She opened up about the former couple’s decision to separate, saying, “I’m proud for making this decision,” and adding,
It wore at me every single day for years. I feel like my whole world is opening up now because of it, and I'm just feeling the best I've felt in a really long time. I'm really excited about the future all around.
Despite the fact that she and Cutler are divorcing, Cavallari insists that she doesn’t hate him. The two have worked out a co-parenting agreement since they share three kids, and too much animosity towards each other would get in the way of that important process. “I still care so much about him and talk to him almost every day,” Cavallari explained. “We have three kids together. He's going to be in my life forever.”
Cutler and Cavallari’s relationship, aside from their co-parenting relationship, is over. There’s no need for Cavallari to try and make Cutler jealous, nor is it likely that she’s too bothered by the fact that he’s seemingly jumped back into the dating game. There’s no revenge to be had, this is just a tabloid using any excuse to stir up drama where there’s clearly none.
Life & Style will literally use any reason to claim someone’s trying to get revenge after a breakup. The tabloid once claimed Katie Holmes was getting a post-Jamie Foxx split makeover to get her revenge. That was absolutely false, Gossip Cop discovered. As was the outlet’s report about Jennifer Aniston getting revenge on her ex-husband Justin Theroux. In reality, the two exes are actually great friends, and the split was entirely amicable. This tabloid really needs to find a new narrative.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.