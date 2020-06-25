Kristen Wiig Pregnant Herself AND Having a Baby Via Surrogate?

Is Kristin Wiig having kids via both pregnancy and surrogacy? One tabloid doesn’t seem to have its facts straight about the Bridesmaids actress. Gossip Cop can explain what’s going on.
According to an article published in OK! last month, Wiig and her fiancé Avi Rothman have had to postpone their planned wedding because of the coronavirus – and are using the extra time to start a family. “They’re going to change the timeline a little bit and see if they can have a baby first and do the wedding down the road,” a supposed “source” tells the tabloid.
“They figure they might as well use the extra time they have and try to have a kid,” the shady insider continues. “She needed a guy she knew would always have her back, and she’s found that with Avi… He’s a cool guy who treats Kristen with respect and is terrifically supportive of her – and she tells everybody he’s going to be a great dad!”
We’re happy to hear that Wiig is in a committed and loving partnership, but the magazine’s details are completely backwards. In fact, last week, People reported that Wiig and Rothman had welcomed twins via surrogate earlier this year. Last month, when Wiig hosted SNL’s Mother’s Day episode, she thanked her own mother for “preparing me to be a mom myself.” So she’s already got a family started, and she’s most likely not planning to get pregnant while simultaneously caring for newborn twins.
This isn’t the first time Gossip Cop has called out OK! for making up stories about the former Saturday Night Live star, either. Back in 2018, the magazine tried to claim that favorite tabloid target Ben Affleck was “chasing after” Wiig for a job while dating SNL producer Lindsay Shookus. Affleck was supposedly hoping to “reinvent himself” as a comedian in order to improve his reputation. The story wasn’t true: Shookus and Wiig know each other, but that didn’t mean Affleck was attempting to network through his then-girlfriend. A spokesperson for Wiig assured us the story was completely false.
A year later, the tabloid’s sister publication, Star, claimed that Kristen Wiig and Gal Gadot were feuding with Brie Larson after Larson supposedly threw shade at the Wonder Woman sequel. “Kristen and Gal see it as their duty to bring Brie down a peg, as she’s alienating so many people,” another supposed insider said. Reps for both Wonder Woman actresses confirmed for Gossip Cop that the claim was false – Gadot had even congratulated Larson on the success of the Captain Marvel release.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.