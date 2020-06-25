Kristen Wiig Pregnant Herself AND Having a Baby Via Surrogate?

This isn’t the first time Gossip Cop has called out OK! for making up stories about the former Saturday Night Live star, either. Back in 2018, the magazine tried to claim that favorite tabloid target Ben Affleck was “chasing after” Wiig for a job while dating SNL producer Lindsay Shookus. Affleck was supposedly hoping to “reinvent himself” as a comedian in order to improve his reputation. The story wasn’t true: Shookus and Wiig know each other, but that didn’t mean Affleck was attempting to network through his then-girlfriend. A spokesperson for Wiig assured us the story was completely false.