Kristen Stewart’s Relationship With Dylan Meyer ‘Hanging By A Thread’?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Is Kristen Stewart bored with her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer? A recent article in a tabloid claims Stewart is having a “change of heart” and wants out of the relationship. Gossip Cop has looked into the report and can debunk it.

In a recent article by OK!, the tabloid claims Stewart and Meyer’s relationship is “hanging on by a thread.” A so-called insider tells the outlet Stewart has become tired of their routine relationship. “Kristen has this nervous energy and impatience, it’s reflected in all of her failed relationships,” the supposed pal says, adding, “She can’t sit still with one person, she needs attention from multiple sources.”

“She rarely wants to even plan a date night with Dylan. It’s like she has one foot out the door,” the so-called pal added. The entire article is bogus, however. Yesterday, Meyer posted a sweet picture of Stewart and herself for the Twilight star’s birthday. “It’s my absolute favorite person’s birthday and I’m wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her. It’s a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your [expletive] on fire.

That certainly doesn’t seem like the couple is having any relationship problems at all. Additionally, Stewart insists she is serious about Meyer. The actress recently revealed that she wants to marry Meyer and can’t wait to propose to her. Why would Stewart all of sudden have a change of heart? The article simply doesn’t make sense.

OK! has a sordid history covering Kristen Stewart. Last year, the tabloid falsely claimed Robert Pattinson wanted to reunite with Stewart for a movie to boost his career. The dubious publication contended Pattinson’s fame had dwindled and he was desperate to be a “heartthrob” again. Gossip Cop investigated the outlet’s account and found it to be inaccurate. Pattinson is slated to star as the title character in the next Batman movie, how much could you say his fame has dwindled?

Just a few months later, OK! claimed Stewart was being “lectured by” Jodie Foster for her lifestyle. The magazine asserted Foster was “urging her to stop drinking and chain-smoking, and suggested she could ease up on the over-the-top PDA too.” The magazine had no idea what it was talking about. Gossip Cop shot the wild accusations down completely, Stewart’s life was not “out of control,” the actress is, in fact, doing just fine, in life and with Dylan Meyer.