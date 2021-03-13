Who Is Kristen Stewart’s Girlfriend? What We Know About Dylan Meyer

Ever since she rose to fame as Bella Swan in Twilight, Kristen Stewart has had to live out her romantic life under the watchful eye of obsessive fans. And what a busy life it is! In the seven years since she first stepped out with a woman on her arm, Stewart has been linked to numerous partners. Past girlfriends include musician St. Vincent and Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell.

But who is the 30-year-old currently dating, and how serious is the relationship? Here’s everything we know about Kristen Stewart’s girlfriend, Dylan Meyer. (Take note, because it sounds like she might be The One.)

Kristen Stewart’s Girlfriend Is Dylan Meyer

Dylan Meyer is a writer, actress, and producer. Between 2017 and 2018, she wrote eight episodes of the sci-fi comedy series Miss 2059. More recently, she appeared alongside girlfriend Kristen Stewart in an episode of the Netflix series Homemade.

According to Stewart, the couple first met long before they actually started dating.

“The day that I met her, it was like all bets were off,” Stewart said in a November 2019 interview with Howard Stern. “I met her years ago on a movie and I hadn’t seen her in six years, and then she rocked up at a friend’s birthday party, and I was like, ‘Where have you been, and how have I not known you?'”

The actress gushed about Meyer, telling Stern she confessed her love after only two weeks of dating.

“The first time I told her I loved her, it was really late and we were in some shitty bar and her friends were there or whatever, and they walked out,” said Stewart. “And I was just like, ‘Oh, man, I’m so [expletive] in love with you.’ Like, done.”

She also explained why they were the perfect match. “We’re both from L.A. and we really love L.A.,” she said. “We’re both kind of like, scumbags. We both felt like trolls as kids. We’re so similar but different. She’s a writer; she’s brilliant.”

The feelings are mutual for Meyer, who is more than comfortable sharing her love on social media:

The two aren’t afraid of a little PDA, either. In 2019, the two were spotted mid-makeout session by paparazzi in New York City. It’s a great sign of progress for Stewart, who used to be more reticent about sharing the details of her personal life.

“When I was dating a guy I was hiding everything that I did because everything personal felt like it was immediately trivialized, so I didn’t like it,” she told Elle UK in 2016. “But then it changed when I started dating a girl. I was like, ‘Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I’m not down with it or I’m ashamed of it.’ So I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I’m so much happier.”

Dylan Meyer Is A Talented Screenwriter

Stewart may be a household name, but Meyer enjoys a successful career of her own. In addition to writing for Miss 2059, she wrote and executive produced the 2016 Netflix drama XOXO. And her short film Rock Bottom—which she wrote, directed, and co-produced—won the award for Best Short at the 2019 Chattanooga Film Festival.

More recently, she co-wrote the screen adaptation of Moxie. The Netflix film, directed by Amy Poehler, is the story of a shy 16-year-old girl whose zine causes a stir at her high school.

In mid-February, United Talent Agency announced that they were now officially representing writer-director Meyer. Her first feature directorial debut is in the works, but details of the project remain top-secret.

Kristen Stewart Is Ready To Propose

According to Stewart’s interview with Howard Stern, she “absolutely can’t [expletive] wait” to propose to Meyer.

“I want to be somewhat reasonable about it but I think good things happen fast,” she said. “I can’t [share details] because she’ll find out. I have a couple of plans that are the coolest things to do… I’m really impulsive, I don’t know when that’s going to be.”

It’s been over a year since she shared her thoughts with Stern, and while the couple is not yet wed, they seem to be as committed as ever. Perhaps news that Stewart just purchased a gorgeous Los Feliz mansion is a clue that she’s getting closer to settling down with Meyer.

It’s also nice to see that they share similar values. In June 2020, they hit the streets together for a Black Lives Matter protest. And in September 2020, Meyer let Stewart post a voter registration PSA via her Instagram account (Stewart doesn’t use social media.)

“I only date people who complement me,” Stewart told Vanity Fair in 2019. If that’s the case, it sounds like Meyer is an ideal match.