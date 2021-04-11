Kristen Stewart ‘Bored’ With Dylan Meyer, Ready To Move On?

365 days ago, Kristen Stewart was allegedly primed to leave Dylan Meyer behind. Gossip Cop looked into this story a year ago, but a lot can change in that time. Let’s take a look back and see what happened.

‘Hanging On By A Thread’

OK! claimed that Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer were “hanging on by a thread.” A supposed friend claimed, “Kristen has this nervous energy and impatience, it’s reflected in all of her failed relationships.” She needed more attention than Meyer could provide. The so-called pal added “she rarely wants to even plan a date night with Dylan. It’s like she has one foot out the door.”

Gossip Cop debunked this story in short order by pointing out that Stewart had recently done an interview where she said she couldn’t wait to marry Meyer. That’s no boredom, that’s commitment. Furthermore, Meyer had recently posted a lovely birthday message for Stewart, so the whole story looked absurd. Furthermore, it’s not as though Stewart leads an “out of control” life as the tabloid suggested.

Did They Break-Up?

Nope! Stewart and Meyer celebrated their one-year anniversary and are still doing fine. The original story looked flimsy at the time and only looks more foolish with age. While Stewart doesn’t use social media, Meyer regularly posts photos and kind messages with and about her girlfriend.

She’s Is Keeping Busy

Stewart is as busy as ever. She’s currently filming Spencer, a bio-pic on Princess Diana. The first photos were recently released, and the resemblance is pretty uncanny.

Other Bogus Stories

OK! targets Stewart with all manner of stories. Thanks to the Twilight franchise, Stewart is a magnet of internet hate, and this tabloid continues to feed into it. It claimed Jodie Foster lectured her about her haircut, but a source close to the situation told Gossip Cop that the report was untrue.

We also debunked the story about Stewart crushing on Cate Blanchett after the two spent time at the Cannes Film Festival. What the tabloid failed to mention was that Stewart attended the festival with Stella Maxwell, her girlfriend at the time.

When tabloids aren’t inventing romances, they typically fall back on stories about Stewart dating Robert Pattinson, but they went their separate ways years ago. OK! clearly has no insight into Stewart’s life. She and Meyer are still together, so the story of her impulsiveness was clearly completely made up.

