Kristen Bell’s Sexy Swimsuit Is The Perfect Homage To Julia Roberts’ Most Iconic Role

Kristen Bell’s two-toned, knit swimsuit is giving us major Pretty Woman vibes. The sexy, cut-out suit is the perfect nod to Julia Roberts’ character’s iconic outfit. Bell is the epitome of carefree summer in her latest snap thanks to this flirty, fun swimwear.

Kristen Bell Is Definitely Summer Ready

While out on a girls’ trip with some of her lady friends, The Good Place’s Kristen Bell uploaded a sizzling photo of herself wearing an eye-catching swimsuit while relaxing by the pool. In the photo, Bell lays on her back with an open book propped up on her stomach and an open can by her side. With her bright blue nails and sunglasses, everything about Bell screamed “summertime relaxation.”

It’s Bell’s swimsuit that really caught our attention, however. White on top and blue on the bottom, the two pieces were connected by a metal ring. The design of the suit is a clear nod to the 1990’s classic Pretty Woman, particularly the first outfit Julia Roberts’ character wears in the movie. Her dress is the same two-tone ensemble connected by a metal ring, though the blue bottom of the dress is slightly tie-dyed. The resemblance between Bell’s suit and the dress is undeniable and the actress rocks it well.

Some Much Needed R & R

It looks like Bell is having a great time with her friends soaking up the sunshine and getting in some much-needed relaxation and recreation. As a mom of two young girls, it must be nice for Bell to get some time away in order to hang out with fellow adults and cut loose a little. Bell has faced some personal struggles over the last year, which must make this vacation all the sweeter.

The tabloids have been vicious about Bell’s relationship with her husband Dax Shepard after it was revealed that the popular podcast host had relapsed on his addictions during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. It took him a while to confess that to his wife of eight years, a hesitation that the more ruthless and unscrupulous outlets quickly took advantage of.

Shortly after Shepard made his confession, Life & Style reported that Bell was having a hard time trusting her husband again, which was allegedly causing problems in the pair’s marriage. Even before Shepard admitted to relapsing, other tabloids were painting an unflattering picture of their marital union, with OK! reporting that Bell had banned Shephard from his “thrill–seeking” habits. Bell did no such thing, nor did she need to. Shepard, contrary to the tabloid’s report, wasn’t being reckless when he had his accident, nor did he downplay the injuries he received from it. Something tells us that reports from magazines like these shouldn’t be taken seriously.

