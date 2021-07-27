Gossip Cop

News

Kristen Bell Sparks Health Concerns After Troubling Road Trip Photo With Husband Dax Shepard

E
Eric Gasa
1:30 pm, July 27, 2021
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Actress Kristen Bell attends a benefit for Gorilla Doctors of Africa hosted by Kristen Bell at Ace Gallery on November 4, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Gorilla Doctors)

What was supposed to be an innocent vacation photo spread caused some concern for fans of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard on Instagram. The family took a trip to the blue sky country of Montana with plenty of beautiful pics to share. But between the cowboy boots, offroading, and horseback riding one pic, in particular, had observers raising some eyebrows.

That Looked Like It Hurt

Bell had posted the vacation pics to her Instagram account on Monday to the acclaim of fans and fellow celebs alike in the comments. Shots included the ever-fashionable Bell with her boots kicked up rocking some shades, a floppy hat, and sundress, plus some other prairie-chic looks with Shepard. 

But despite rumors of the two going through marital problems, Shepard and Bell looked happy as can be. But it was the second to last pic that had fans worried. In the pic, Bell posted a pic of her legs looking bruised and marked up with some serious bug bites!

Fans were quick to react, commenting, “Those bug bites are no joke. Holy cow!” and “Those are some savage bugs.” One follower even suggested that Bell was possibly allergic to whatever bit her which would be cause for some concern! Though we’re sure Bell is okay it is nice that the Frozen star has plenty of fans looking out for her.

Not The Only Thing They Should Be Worried About

Speaking of health worries, Bell’s husband Shepard has also been the center of some concern after revealing on his podcast that he was on testosterone supplements which explains his new chiseled physique. Shepard shared the news with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on his show, who were less than pleased if not a little worried about their friend.

Though Shepard assured them he was being safe, Kuni did not seem fully convinced, only replying, “I like happy Dax.” Supplements or not, Dax and his family certainly looked happy on this latest vacation. Let’s just hope Bell brings a serious can of bug spray next time!

