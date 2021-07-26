Kristen Bell Posts Photos Of Family Road Trip Amid Reports Of Marriage Trouble With Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell, her husband Dax Shepard, and the couple’s two daughters have embarked on a cross-country road trip in an RV for some summertime family togetherness. This fun family trip comes as tabloids report that the spouses’ marriage has hit a rough patch in the last year, which the two have supposedly struggled to overcome.

All Aboard For A Family Trip With Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, plus their two daughters, are currently enjoying the beautiful United States countryside via their decked out RV. The family of four are riding in absolute style as they travel the western portion of the country and Bell has an outfit fit for every occasion. The Good Place actress clearly understood the theme and gave her stylist Nicole Chavez a huge shoutout for helping pull together the “LEWKS.” The family covered quite a lot of ground during their travels, managing to make their way through Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana.

Bell also took the most adorable video of Shepard and one of their girls enjoying an epic sing-along session to the ultimate road trip song, “Hello” by Adele. Bell was careful not to get her daughter’s face on camera, but she still managed to capture the magic of the father-daughter moment. The video first appeared on Shepard’s Instagram page, though Bell was quick to repost the heartwarming clip.

The family also made several pit stops along the way, including one at a charmingly rustic Dairy Queen, where they all chowed down on some delicious-looking frozen treats. Another father-daughter moment was captured and posted, though Bell covered the young girl’s face with a cute purple heart emoji to protect her privacy. Bell playfully captioned the photos, “You see many animals on a road trip, but none as rare as catching the infamous #dadbeast in his natural habitat. We were lucky enough to catch him at feeding time, and even caught a glimpse of him feeding his young!”

Shepard, Bell’s Marriage In The Tabloids

This family road trip comes as the tabloids revamp their claims that there’s tension in Shepard’s marriage to Bell, which the disreputable outlets insist has been caused by a number of issues. The most recent report out of OK! claimed the two have had less time for each other as they focus on their careers. The tabloid also reported that the two have been at “each other’s throats” and fighting more than ever during quarantine and that Shepard’s addiction issues have continued to be a source of concern for Bell. Gossip Cop refuted the report as the couple seem to be as dedicated to each other and their marriage as ever before.

