Kristen Bell 'Favorite' To Replace Ellen DeGeneres On Talk Show?

The Problem With Kristen Bell Hosting Ellen

The biggest issue with the rumor, aside from the fact it’s from a totally unidentifiable source from an unreliable outlet, is the fact that we don’t even know if Ellen DeGeneres is stepping away or being asked to leave the show. Despite the controversy, the show looks to be proceeding as normal, with Today reporting that DeGeneres would be returning for season 18. Additionally, it’s been made apparent that the most troublesome accusations revolve around the show’s executive producers rather than DeGeneres herself. Being a mean celebrity typically isn’t enough to get your removed from your show.