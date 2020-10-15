Kristen Bell Doesn't Trust Dax Shepard After Relapse?

Has Dax Shepard’s recent admission of his relapse put a strain on his marriage to Kristen Bell? One tabloid suggests that the actress doesn’t trust her husband after his disclosure. Gossip Cop investigates the story.
On September 25, during an episode of his podcast, Armchair Expert, Dax Shepard revealed after 16 years of sobriety he relapsed on painkillers after a motorcycle accident. The actor further stated that he kept this secret from his wife, Kristen Bell, until a few weeks before he made the revelation to his fans on his show. However, Life & Style is reporting that Shepard’s revelation “definitely affected his marriage.”
According to Life & Style’s insider, Bell is “all about openness and trust” and Shepard’s unwillingness to tell his wife right away about his relapse “was a betrayal.” The tabloid goes on to note other misgivings the couple has endured in their marriage. For instance, there's the time Bell was scrutinized for admitting she caught the couple’s two daughters drinking Shepard’s “non-alcoholic” beer.
Now, Life & Style insists, after Shepard’s announcement, the spouses are “under a microscope.” The source continues, saying that the Frozen actress is deeply supportive of her husband but she is also “wary” as well. “Dax straight-out lied to her about his relapse,” discloses the insider states, adding that Shepard and Bell still love each other 100 percent. “But,” the insider warns, “the trust they had has been destroyed. Dax needs to gain back.”
Gossip Cop can confirm that this report is 100 percent wrong. We are certain Kristen Bell had some concern and worry for her husband following his relapse, but the notion that the actress doesn’t trust her husband anymore is incorrect. Bell appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she addressed her husband’s relapse and her undying support of him, saying:
I will continue to stand by him because he's very, very worth it.
The You Again actress also stated that she was “proud” of his honesty and the two are currently working on a new “plan” to help the actor get through this rough patch.
Gossip Cop has exposed the tabloids for bogus stories about Bell before. For example, two months ago, we debunked Star for claiming Bell and Shepard were arguing during the quarantine. We investigated the article and found that the pair weren’t having problems during the current lockdown.
Gossip Cop busted another false narrative from OK!, which maintained that Bell was going to replace Ellen DeGeneres. Since DeGeneres just interviewed the Veronica Mars actress, it’s quite evident that the article wasn't true.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.