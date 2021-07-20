Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard ‘At Each Other’s Throats’ In Latest Series Of Fights?

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell’s marriage has been a Hollywood institution since they married back in 2013. Now as the couple’s careers are busier than ever, one tabloid is reporting the pair is also fighting more than ever. Gossip Cop investigates.

More Money, More Problems?

“Success is taking a toll on their home life,” OK! claims about Shepard and Bell, implying their relationship has become more transactional than an equal partnership. “They’ve become Dax and Kristen, Inc.,” an unnamed inside source told the outlet. “There are more projects, more people on the payroll, and a lot more pressure.” Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert just entered a multi-year exclusive agreement with Spotify, while Bell is busy with the Gossip Girl reboot, the coupon scam film Queenpins, and the upcoming series Do, Re, Mi and The Woman in the House.

The outlet brought up Bell’s most recent appearance on The Ellen Show, where she told guest host Chelsea Handler that she and her husband rely on therapy to keep their marriage healthy and sustainable. “But what she didn’t say is that they’re really getting on each other’s nerves and are often at each other’s throats,” the insider spilled, noting that Bell, along with their two children, “also have to deal with Dax’s ongoing addiction problems. Dax and Kristen are becoming what they used to hate, and that’s a power couple defined almost totally by their careers. It’s stressing them to the max.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

Gossip Cop can say that the publication has no idea what it’s talking about and is using Kristen Bell’s couples therapy admission as a way to drum up problems for the couple. Bell and Dax Shepard are most likely fine, but that didn’t stop the Veronica Mars star from confessing to Handler that her relationship with her husband was rough at the start of quarantine. “The reality is, if you’re living with one human being — I don’t care if it’s your partner or your husband or your wife or whoever it is, your roommate — you need to brush up on your toolbox because you will find that person annoying,” Bell said. “Relationships take work.”

She went on to joke that their therapist recommended the couple meet with him separately so that “we could talk s— about each other. Every two weeks or so, I’ll see Harry via Zoom and complain about Dax, and then he’ll give me all the reasons why I’m wrong,” she said. “And then Dax will do the same, and by the time we meet up in the evening, we love each other again because our toolboxes are bigger.”

Working on their marriage doesn’t mean they’re fed up or giving up or any other defeatist angle the tabloid wants to take. The couple is known for their long Instagram posts about the other for most special occasions, and it was no different when Shepard shared a series of photos of his wife for her 41st birthday. “Your beauty is only surpassed by your heart and buns,” he wrote. “Here’s wishing you another 100 years in the saddle.”

Same Old Story

OK! and its sister publications have been spreading lies about the couple a lot lately. Bell was supposedly cheating on her husband with a co-star while Shepard was dealing with his relapse. Both narratives were used as evidence in their “impending” divorce. Star claimed the couple’s quarantine squabbles were worse than the two were leading on. Of course, Gossip Cop busted all of these stories.

More News From Gossip Cop

Mila Kunis Constantly Fighting With Ashton Kutcher Over Money?

Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost

‘Wedding And A Baby’ For Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone After Three Years Together?

Report: George, Amal Clooney ‘Living Separate Lives’ In Trial Separation