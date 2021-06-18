Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

screenshot of Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel Celebrities Report: Jennifer Aniston No Longer Friends With ‘Disgraced’ Jimmy Kimmel

Is Jennifer Aniston avoiding Jimmy Kimmel after his blackface scandal? That was one tabloid’s story last year. Gossip Cop investigates. Jennifer Aniston ‘Unfriends’ Jimmy Kimmel? Last July, the National Enquirer reported that Jennifer Aniston is no longer socializing with Jimmy Kimmel. The magazine asserted that Aniston has “dropped her disgraced pal like a bad habit” […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Image of blue light glasses and lavender hand sanitizer spray. Lifestyle 8 Amazon Products That Will Make Going Back to the Office Easier

It's time to put some pants on, fill up the gas tank and start being part of the world again. Here are eight products on Amazon that will make that transition back to the office a whole lot easier.

 by Suzy Kerr
Kristen Bell, smiling in a yellow dress at an awards show. Celebrities Kristen Bell Cheating On Dax Shepard With ‘Mystery Man’?

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have always been very open publicly about their relationship. Now one tabloid is accusing Bell of cheating on Shepard with her Woman in the House costar Benjamin Levy Aguilar. Gossip Cop investigates the accusations.  What’s Going On In Kristen Bell’s Marriage “Who Is Kristen’s Mystery Man?” In Touch asks in […]

 by Cortland Ann
side by side photos of Lester Holt and Jennifer Aniston News Lester Holt Getting Replaced, Jennifer Aniston’s Romantic Reunion, And This Week’s Celeb Stories

Summer is just about to begin, and with it returns a time of blockbuster movies and social gatherings. With big premieres and ceremonies kicking off, there’s more talk than ever about what’s going with celebrities. Here are some of the rumors and reports Gossip Cop has investigated this week. John Legend ‘Ready To Call It […]

 by Griffin Matis
Celebrities

Kristen Bell Cheating On Dax Shepard With ‘Mystery Man’?

C
Cortland Ann
12:00 pm, June 18, 2021
Kristen Bell, smiling in a yellow dress at an awards show.
(Getty Images)

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have always been very open publicly about their relationship. Now one tabloid is accusing Bell of cheating on Shepard with her Woman in the House costar Benjamin Levy Aguilar. Gossip Cop investigates the accusations. 

What’s Going On In Kristen Bell’s Marriage

“Who Is Kristen’s Mystery Man?” In Touch asks in this week’s issue. We now know that that man is Bell’s costar. Aguilar is set to play her love interest in the upcoming Netflix comedy-thriller series, but the outlet wants you to believe their romance is happening in real life too and that her marriage to Dax Shepard has been on the rocks for a while. “This has all led to whispers that she’s leaning on Benjamin because her marriage to Dax is in trouble,” an unnamed inside source spilled. 

“They obviously hit it off and have become close and Dax wouldn’t be human if he weren’t a little bit jealous especially since they have had their share of problems recently,” the source continued. The magazine speculated that Shepard’s brief relapse in lockdown may have led to Bell straying from her marriage. “In many ways, Benjamin has been a very loyal friend to Kristen.”

The Ebs and Flows Of Marriage

While it’s true that Bell and Benjamin Levy Aguilar have been spending time together, including time spent in pilates classes and picnics in the park, it is worth noting Bell’s past comments on open relationships and marriages. In 2018, the actress told You magazine, “I see the benefits of a society with monogamous relationships, but it’s difficult because you’re still attracted to other people. Dax was in an open relationship in his 20s and it scared me when we first started dating. We don’t have one and I don’t know if we ever will.”

Shepard and Bell are still very much in love and into each other. Last week, the actress channeled her Gossip Girl voice and posted a pic of her hubby lounging in their living room with the caption “Spotted: A Stallion in my living room. Always ready for anything and everything.” Given her comments about relationships, combined with her comments about her husband, it’s safe to say Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are doing just fine.

In Touch can’t get their story straight in regards to the couple. Last October, the outlet ran a story proclaiming Bell did not trust her husband after his relapse despite Bell publicly saying how proud of him she was. The publication has also pushed the fake jealousy narrative before with other couples including Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry and Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. All of these stories have been thoroughly debunked by Gossip Cop.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Charles Stripping Prince Harry Of Titles, Forcing Him To Divorce Meghan Markle?

Why Eric Clapton’s Famous Friends Are Abandoning Him

John Legend ‘Ready To Call It Quits’ With Chrissy Teigen After ‘Shock Scandal’? 

8 Small Household Brands To Shop For Amazon Prime Day 

Caitlyn Jenner’s Body ‘Failing On Her’ After Plastic Surgery And Old Injuries?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.