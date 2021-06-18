Kristen Bell Cheating On Dax Shepard With ‘Mystery Man’?

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have always been very open publicly about their relationship. Now one tabloid is accusing Bell of cheating on Shepard with her Woman in the House costar Benjamin Levy Aguilar. Gossip Cop investigates the accusations.

What’s Going On In Kristen Bell’s Marriage

“Who Is Kristen’s Mystery Man?” In Touch asks in this week’s issue. We now know that that man is Bell’s costar. Aguilar is set to play her love interest in the upcoming Netflix comedy-thriller series, but the outlet wants you to believe their romance is happening in real life too and that her marriage to Dax Shepard has been on the rocks for a while. “This has all led to whispers that she’s leaning on Benjamin because her marriage to Dax is in trouble,” an unnamed inside source spilled.

“They obviously hit it off and have become close and Dax wouldn’t be human if he weren’t a little bit jealous especially since they have had their share of problems recently,” the source continued. The magazine speculated that Shepard’s brief relapse in lockdown may have led to Bell straying from her marriage. “In many ways, Benjamin has been a very loyal friend to Kristen.”

The Ebs and Flows Of Marriage

While it’s true that Bell and Benjamin Levy Aguilar have been spending time together, including time spent in pilates classes and picnics in the park, it is worth noting Bell’s past comments on open relationships and marriages. In 2018, the actress told You magazine, “I see the benefits of a society with monogamous relationships, but it’s difficult because you’re still attracted to other people. Dax was in an open relationship in his 20s and it scared me when we first started dating. We don’t have one and I don’t know if we ever will.”

Shepard and Bell are still very much in love and into each other. Last week, the actress channeled her Gossip Girl voice and posted a pic of her hubby lounging in their living room with the caption “Spotted: A Stallion in my living room. Always ready for anything and everything.” Given her comments about relationships, combined with her comments about her husband, it’s safe to say Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are doing just fine.

In Touch can’t get their story straight in regards to the couple. Last October, the outlet ran a story proclaiming Bell did not trust her husband after his relapse despite Bell publicly saying how proud of him she was. The publication has also pushed the fake jealousy narrative before with other couples including Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry and Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. All of these stories have been thoroughly debunked by Gossip Cop.

