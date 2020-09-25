Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Arguing In Quarantine?

COVID-19 has not been easy for anyone. It’s given tabloids a whole new narrative to use when saying famous couples are breaking up. When quarantine started, one tabloid reported that The Good Place co-stars Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were arguing nonstop. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.
According to Star, the couple “known for keeping it real” was having a difficult time adjusting to living in such close quarters. A friend told the tabloid “they’re driving each other nuts.” Without busy careers to distract them, “they’re irked by each other’s flaws.” Shepard felt having his wife around was “like having another kid” because of how “hyper” she can be.
Despite these issues, the tabloid is still pretty optimistic about the relationship. The pal said “they don’t take each other seriously” and still “laugh a lot.” The relationship was so great that Shepard “thinks this would make a great movie one day!”
Most of this article is spent citing years-old interviews between Shepard and Bell. The only evidence provided comes from a “friend” and “pal,’ but why would an actual friend of the couple ever spill dirty laundry to a tabloid-like this? Even still, the tabloid can’t decide if the two are still joking around or if the arguments are serious. Without a coherent narrative, it makes it difficult to take the story seriously.
Both Bell and Shepard are very active on social media. Just last week, Bell reposted this video from Shepard to her Instagram.
This is the exact kind of video you could expect from a happy couple in quarantine. A cursory look at her Instagram will show playful photos throughout the pandemic. While quarantine is an adjustment, clearly the report of “trouble in paradise” is completely untrue.
Star’s shoddy track record does not help its believability. This tabloid once said Shepard and Bell would “Raid the wardrobe department” to fuel their roleplay activities. Gossip Cop busted that story, just as it has busted other reports of couples struggling in quarantine. George and Amal Clooney were “trapped in quarantine hell” and Britney Spears had no friends due to quarantine. None of these stories were remotely accurate, making this latest story even easier to bust.
Stories of quarantine arguments have quickly become a trope across tabloid media. Shepard and Bell are doing just fine, and so we can confidently say this story was made-up.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.