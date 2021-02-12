Kris Jenner Wants Charlize Theron To Pay For 'Catty' Instagram Post Mocking Kylie Jenner?

Was Kris Jenner furious with “Hollywood harpy” Charlize Theron after the Atomic Blonde actress mocked Kylie Jenner on Instagram? One tabloid claimed Theron’s animosity towards the Kardashians had drawn Kris’ ire, and the momager had plans to make Theron pay. Gossip Cop investigated the situation and can explain what really went down.
A headline out of the National Enquirer read “Charlize Knocks The K Clan — & Kris Is Kranky!” According to the tabloid, Charlize Theron was “taking aim” at Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians, and mom-of-six Kris Jenner was having none of it. The trouble all started after Theron posted a photo of herself with “clown-like red lipstick” smeared across her face. Alongside the photo was another picture of Kylie wearing a similar shade of lipstick. Theron jokingly captioned the photoset, “Who’s who?”
The tabloid didn’t seem to see the humor in the situation and insinuated that the “catty” Theron posted the images to mock the makeup mogul. In fact, one source told the outlet, “Charlize thinks the Kardashians are a joke and Kylie’s posting parade of pictures during a pandemic, where people are dying every day, is tone-deaf and insensitive.”
The magazine went on to say that this isn’t the first time that Theron has “publicly slammed” a fellow A-lister. The tabloid mentioned Theron’s less-than complimentary comments about ex-boyfriend Sean Penn as well as the harsh words Theron had for her Mad Max: Fury Road castmate Tom Hardy. Having now presented Theron as some sort of sharp-tongued shrew, the tabloid moved on to Theron’s current supposed feud with the Kardashian/Jenner family.
An insider, who insisted that Theron was “no fan” of the reality TV star family, added,“Charlize is baffled that the Kardashians rake in millions and get so much media coverage with no apparent talent other than self-promotion.”
Word about Theron’s seeming hate and disrespect for the Kardashians eventually made its way to Kris Jenner, who was allegedly quite upset over it all. While Kylie laughed off the “digital dig,” her “overprotective” mother didn’t appreciate the joke. “Kris has a thin skin for this stuff,” the tipster explained. “She’s been calling on her TV contacts to give Charlize the cold shoulder!”
Gossip Cop looked into the Instagram post in question and we can say, with nary a doubt, that Charlize Theron wasn’t trying to humiliate or even mock Kylie Jenner. In fact, the only person Theron was poking fun at was herself. The photo of Theron with makeup smeared on her face was actually a joke photo the actress took of her daughter giving her a makeover ahead of the 2020 People’s Choice Awards.
About a month later, Theron posted the side-by-side photos of herself and Kylie. Jokes aren’t as funny when they’re explained, but since the tabloid took all the humor out of the situation with its dramatic retelling of the supposed feud, we’ll take our chances. The joke wasn’t that Kylie looked as ridiculous as Theron with lipstick all over her face, the joke was that Theron was about as far from glamorous as could be with the “help” of her kids.
Kylie took the joke in stride, clearly not taking any offense at it since she commented with a series of laughing emojis on the post. It’s so unlikely that Kris Jenner was angry about the innocent post as to be impossible. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch isn’t trying to convince others in the industry to give Theron a “cold shoulder” because there’s simply no need to.
It’s also telling that the Enquirer tried to make Charlize Theron out to be some sort of villain because she’s admitted to not getting along with her former co-star and has had not-very-nice things to say about her ex. Those examples don't make Theron difficult or shrewish, despite the clear implication from the tabloid.
It’s not exactly shocking to Gossip Cop that this tabloid would make up a feud out of thin air. It’s certainly not the first time we’ve encountered a false story about Theron from this tabloid or its online persona, RadarOnline. We busted the gossip site a few years back for claiming that Theron was causing problems in Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s marriage. Theron, who’s actually a friend of de Rossi’s, was doing no such thing. The outlet simply fabricated the entire drama, a common occurrence among the tabloid crowd.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.