Kris Jenner Trying To Stop Caitlyn Jenner From Joining Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills?

Is Kris Jenner trying to stop her ex Caitlyn Jenner from joining the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills? That’s what one tabloid recently reported. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor and came to our own conclusion.
Kris is “panicking” over Caitlyn’s interest in joining the cast of RHOBH, OK! reported last month, and she’s scrambling to try to keep it from happening. The often discredited outlet pointed out other times in the past Caitlyn had aired “the Kardashian family’s dirty laundry,” including the former Olympian’s “revealing memoir” and her “short-lived reality series.” All of this “oversharing” has caused problems before, the publication insisted, which is why Kris has seemingly decided that she needs to take action.
An insider for the outlet explained, “The show is all about stirring up drama,” which is why this particular reality TV show supposedly makes Kris so nervous, though Caitlyn has appeared on plenty of reality shows in the past, and was even the subject of a Comedy Central roast. Though Caitlyn allegedly “vowed to stop” revealing juicy details about the Kardashians, the insider claimed getting on Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills would mean “all bets will be off.”
Despite Caitlyn’s assurances that she’s mainly interested in the exposure and the friendships joining the cast would bring, Kris isn’t convinced her ex will keep quiet. After all, the other Housewives could “sway Caitlyn to spill the tea after a few glasses of wine,” the tabloid posited. “Kris is looking for ways to stop Cait’s casting before it even gets off the ground,” the so-called “insider” concluded, “because if Cait starts blabbing, things could get ugly.” There were so many red flags in this story, Gossip Cop almost didn’t know where to start with it.
First of all, like we pointed out earlier, Caitlyn Jenner is just as much a mainstay in reality television as the Kardashians themselves. Why is Kris Jenner all of a sudden so worried that her ex might join a reality show? Besides, it’s a bit crass to point it out, but the Kardashian’s rose to fame thanks to Kim Kardashian’s sex tape. That’s a lot of “dirty laundry” that’s already been let out to dry. Besides, Caitlyn expressing interest in joining RHOBH does not mean that she is joining the cast just yet.
OK! has also made a number of sketchy reports and false predictions in the past that Gossip Cop has called them out for, especially when it comes to Kris Jenner and Caitlyn. The outlet wrongly claimed Kris was “deep into writing” her own tell-all memoir about her marriage to Caitlyn when she was pre transitioned. Gossip Cop determined that this was blatantly false and time proved us right.
Before that, the untrustworthy tabloid claimed Kris would engage in a fake romance with Caitlyn to boost the ratings of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. This was also found to be untrue by Gossip Cop, and the “fauxmance” was never a plotline on the show. This outlet pushes so many false rumors, it’s hard to take them seriously.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.