Kris Jenner Secretly A Surrogate For Kim Kardashian To Boost 'KUWTK' Ratings?

“It might seem like a crazy rumor, but you have to remember that this is a family who thrives on pushing the envelope with their wild and shocking storylines. So the idea of grandma Kris carrying Kimmy’s baby wouldn’t faze them at all,” the insider explained, with the tabloid adding that viewership on KUWTK was down so the mom of six was determined to pull “one last stunt to save her family.” A slight interjection here: the Kardashian/Jenner family would likely be just fine financially if their reality series ended. Most of the family own businesses and have various “side hustles” that have proven to be highly profitable. It’s disingenuous for tabloids to constantly push the narrative that the only thing standing between the Kardashians and ruin is their reality show.