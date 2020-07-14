Kris Jenner Secretly A Surrogate For Kim Kardashian To Boost 'KUWTK' Ratings?

Was Kris Jenner secretly Kim Kardashian’s surrogate who delivered Kardashian’s fourth child, Psalm? One tabloid made a compelling argument for why this was a possibility. Gossip Cop investigated the claims and came to our own conclusion.
NW, an outlet that has made multiple false claims about the Kardashian/Jenner family, was behind reports last year that the matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner, was preparing to carry Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s fourth child. Kim suffered tremendously during her first two pregnancies and was told by doctors after giving birth to her oldest son, Saint, that another pregnancy could cause serious issues.
Around the same time this article was published, Kim revealed that she wasn’t using her prior surrogate, who delivered Chicago, because the woman was pregnant with her own child. Instead, Kim was using a different, equally anonymous, surrogate to deliver her fourth kid. The mystery surrounding the second surrogate was likely why this disreputable tabloid felt confident printing an article claiming the surrogate was, in fact, Kris Jenner.
The 64-year-old grandmother of 10, who the publication’s supposed “Hollywood insider” insisted “paid millions to make this a reality,” was more than willing to have the baby for Kim. Kim, it was further revealed, had her heart set on having someone in the family carry her fourth child, but her top choices, sisters Khloe and Kourtney, couldn’t do it for her “for whatever reason.” So it all fell on Kris, though the “momager” reportedly wasn’t too upset about that. Rather, Kris was very excited to get her daughter what she desperately wanted, and, to sweeten the pot, the surrogacy would supposedly boost ratings for the family’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
“It might seem like a crazy rumor, but you have to remember that this is a family who thrives on pushing the envelope with their wild and shocking storylines. So the idea of grandma Kris carrying Kimmy’s baby wouldn’t faze them at all,” the insider explained, with the tabloid adding that viewership on KUWTK was down so the mom of six was determined to pull “one last stunt to save her family.” A slight interjection here: the Kardashian/Jenner family would likely be just fine financially if their reality series ended. Most of the family own businesses and have various “side hustles” that have proven to be highly profitable. It’s disingenuous for tabloids to constantly push the narrative that the only thing standing between the Kardashians and ruin is their reality show.
It should come as no surprise that NW’s wild speculation turned out to be false. It’s not that a woman Kris’ age couldn’t carry a baby to full term, but it is demonstrably impossible that Kris was Kim’s surrogate. On Mother’s Day last year, Ellen DeGeneres had Kris on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest. The talk show host had a surprise in store: she’d invited Kourtney onto the show as well, along with six of Kris’ grandkids, to give the “momager” some good news.
Kim was supposed to come on the talk show as well, but she had to go to the hospital instead because her surrogate had gone into labor. Clearly, Kris couldn’t be in the hospital giving birth and appearing on Ellen at the same time. Kris Jenner was not Kim Kardashian’s second secret surrogate, nor was the grandmother looking to exploit both her own daughter and her grandchild for ratings.
NW has a bad track record when it comes to reporting on Kim Kardashian’s family. Last fall, the outlet claimed Kanye West wanted to disown his two youngest children because they were born via surrogacy. That claim was completely false. Earlier this year, the untrustworthy tabloid insisted West wanted to repopulate the world with his and Kim Kardashian’s children. It didn’t take long for Gossip Cop to discredit that claim.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.